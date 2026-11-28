Over 450 MacDill AFB families sue The Michaels Organization for alleged mold negligence, citing severe health impacts and hidden maintenance records.

Master Sergeant Dillion Mullins and his family experienced a dramatic health crisis upon returning to MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa, Florida. After their two-week vacation in January 2024 concluded, the couple and their two children noticed an immediate return of debilitating symptoms including headaches and brain fog. These health issues had vanished while they were away but reappeared sharply within hours of entering their on-base housing. The family had been living at the base since June 2023, unaware of the dangerous conditions concealed within their home.

Health Impact And Legal Action Details

Master Sergeant Dillion Mullins, his wife Leah, and their children are part of a collective legal action involving more than 450 current and former residents of MacDill Air Force Base. The plaintiffs are suing The Michaels Organization, a major military housing provider, for allegedly allowing tenants to live in severely mold-infested properties. Leah Mullins stated that all symptoms resolved only when the family left the base and resurfaced immediately upon their return. This pattern confirmed the presence of an environmental hazard within their specific housing unit that required immediate medical and legal attention.

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Hidden Maintenance Records And Misconduct

Attorney Kristina Baehr represents the group of families alleging that The Michaels Organization failed to disclose critical health risks associated with the housing stock. Baehr emphasized the strategic importance of the base, noting that officers with access to nuclear deterrence capabilities should not suffer from cognitive decline due to environmental exposure. Mold exposure is scientifically linked to chronic coughing, memory loss, asthma, and increased stress levels. The plaintiffs argue that the housing provider deliberately withheld information to maintain occupancy rates despite known safety violations.

Discovery Of Severe Structural Damage

Master Sergeant Dillion Mullins reported water collecting in light fixtures within one month of moving in, but maintenance responses were initially dismissive. The severity of the issue became undeniable after Hurricane Debby, a Category 1 storm that affected Florida in August 2024. During repairs following the hurricane, maintenance personnel cut a hole between the daughters' bedrooms, revealing extensive mold growth behind the walls. Leah Mullins described discovering the biological hazard while attempting to repair the temporary patch, noting that previous reports of water intrusion had been ignored.

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Allegations Of Concealed Inspection Data

Under the Military Tenant Bill of Rights, the Mullins family reviewed a seven-year work order history prior to signing their lease. The provided documentation only listed a 2019 environmental inspection and omitted any records of the severe moisture damage discovered by prior occupants. Court documents indicate that a 2022 inspection by Harbor Bay, managed by The Michaels Organization, identified major drywall removal and ductwork replacement. This critical maintenance work was completed months before the Mullins moved in but was excluded from the official records provided to the new tenants.

Financial And Medical Consequences For Families

The lawsuit seeks to hold The Michaels Organization accountable for the health deterioration of numerous military families and their dependents. Prior residents were displaced for nearly a month due to the same moisture issues that now affect the Mullins family. The plaintiffs contend that full disclosure of the 2022 repairs would have prevented the Mullins family from accepting the home. The legal team argues that the concealment of these facts constitutes negligence that has caused lasting physical harm to service members and their children.