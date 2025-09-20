Machine Gun Kelly Gushes About Baby Saga and Co-Parenting with Megan Fox

Machine Gun Kelly opens up about his daughter Saga Blade and co-parenting with Megan Fox, praising Fox's parenting and discussing their evolving relationship after their separation. The rapper talks about his new album and addresses public criticism.

Machine Gun Kelly , also known as Colson Baker, recently appeared on The Jennifer Hudson Show, where he discussed his newborn daughter, Saga Blade , and co-parenting with Megan Fox . The rapper, 35, welcomed Saga, his first child with Fox, in March of this year. He spoke fondly of Fox, describing her as a 'phenomenal mom' and the 'greatest partner' to have a child with. He noted that Saga's appearance seems to change, at times resembling him and other times resembling Fox.

MGK's family has a Norwegian background. The name Saga was chosen, he explained, because it represents an epic story, referencing the journey of bringing their daughter into the world. Saga's arrival, he said, was filled with 'love, pain, and a lot of magic.' MGK is also father to 16-year-old Casie, from a previous relationship with Emma Canon, while Megan Fox has three children with her ex-husband Brian Austin Green. \MGK has been actively involved in co-parenting Saga with Megan Fox since the couple separated late last year. He shared insights into their co-parenting dynamic, including an anecdote about a comment he made that prompted Fox to react strongly. During an appearance on Today With Jenna And Friends, MGK recalled someone complimenting his parenting skills simply for holding the baby, to which Fox responded with visible frustration. MGK clarified that Fox is the primary caregiver and deserves the praise, stating, 'I want to detract any congrats to me, and just move it to Megan. Because she really does all the work.' He has since mentioned that he has recently been spending a few nights each week assisting the actress, suggesting a cooperative approach to raising their daughter. MGK expressed that the actress is absolutely in heaven with her baby girl and is really focused on being a mom right now. MGK also revealed his latest album titled Lost Americana, which was released in August, showcasing his continued involvement in music and embracing the challenges of fatherhood. He mentioned the hate he has received over the years. \In addition to discussing his personal life, MGK recently addressed the negativity he often faces in the public eye. He views the 'hate' directed toward him as a common trope, so ingrained in pop culture that it has lost its meaning. He shared that the criticism no longer affects him, stating, 'That s*** doesn't even mean anything to me.' He is now focused on his music, his child and working with his ex, Megan Fox. MGK mentioned that his fans will be happy to hear that he is going to be touring Australia and New Zealand this year. The artist has made it clear that he is committed to being a supportive and present parent, sharing glimpses of Saga on his social media and praising Fox's dedication to their daughter. This focus on family and personal growth marks a significant chapter in his life as he navigates co-parenting while balancing his career and public image. MGK shared how he has let go of the hate and has put all of his focus on his daughter and his music, putting the pieces back together for a new start





