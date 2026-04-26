Machine Gun Kelly Reveals Travel Restrictions Due to Past Drug Charge and Celebrates Sobriety Milestone

Machine Gun Kelly discusses his inability to use TSA PreCheck due to a past drug possession charge and reflects on his journey to sobriety. The rapper also shares insights into his role as a father to his daughters, Saga and Casie.

Machine Gun Kelly (MGK), the 36-year-old rapper and actor, recently opened up about the challenges he faces while traveling due to a past drug possession charge.

During an appearance on the Take Flight podcast, hosted by Hadyn Wings backstage at Kudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Kelly revealed that he is barred from using TSA PreCheck or Global Entry, popular programs designed to expedite airport security processes. The restriction stems from a 2016 incident where he was caught with cocaine while returning from New Zealand, which led to a level one narcotics possession charge.

This legal issue made traveling difficult for him, and it took eight years before he could return to Australia.

'I'm still stuck in lines like normal,' Kelly admitted, highlighting the inconvenience of not having access to faster boarding options. Despite these hurdles, the musician expressed his gratitude for being back in Australia, sharing photos from his trip on Instagram with a heartfelt caption: 'I won't wait 8 years to come back again. thank you Australia, love ya heeps.

' Beyond his travel woes, MGK has been vocal about his journey to sobriety. In August 2024, he celebrated nearly a year of sobriety, attributing his success to addressing 'generational curses' and adopting a holistic approach to his well-being. On Bunnie Xo's Dumb Blonde podcast, he discussed his decision to quit drugs and alcohol, emphasizing the need to 'zoom out' and reflect on his life's purpose.

'I had to ask myself, what am I here to master? ' he told People in September 2024, referencing his birthdate, the 22nd, which he considers a 'master number. ' His commitment to personal growth has extended to his role as a father. Recently, he shared a touching video of himself reading to his one-year-old daughter, Saga, whom he shares with ex-girlfriend Megan Fox.

Instead of throwing a birthday party, he chose to spend quality time with his daughter, writing on social media, 'I usually I throw a big birthday party today, but this all I want.

' MGK is also a father to 16-year-old daughter Casie, whom he shares with ex-girlfriend Emma Cannon. His dedication to fatherhood was evident when he praised Megan Fox for her role in raising Saga, stating on the Today show, 'I want to detract all of the congrats to me and just move it to Megan because she really does all the work.

' He humorously recounted being called 'the music teacher' by others, emphasizing that Fox is the primary caregiver. Despite their separation, the couple has maintained a close relationship, with Fox often sharing glimpses of their co-parenting journey on social media. As MGK continues to navigate his personal and professional life, his fans remain supportive of his growth and commitment to his family





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