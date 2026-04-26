Machine Gun Kelly Reveals TSA PreCheck Ban Due to Past Drug Charge and Opens Up About Sobriety and Fatherhood

Machine Gun Kelly discusses his inability to use TSA PreCheck after a past drug possession charge, his year-long sobriety journey, and his experiences as a father to two daughters.

Machine Gun Kelly , the 36-year-old rapper and actor, has revealed that he is no longer eligible for TSA PreCheck or other expedited airport screening services due to a past drug possession charge.

During a recent episode of the Take Flight podcast, the musician, whose real name is Colson Baker, discussed his travel restrictions while backstage at the Kudos Bank Arena in Sydney. He explained that his ban stems from a cocaine possession incident that occurred during a trip from New Zealand to Australia eight years ago.

'I got caught with cocaine on the way back from New Zealand last time I was out here,' he said. 'Traveling was difficult because I have a level one narcotics possession or whatever. I still don’t get PreCheck or Global Entry or any of that fast stuff in the airport. I’m still stuck in lines like normal.

' Despite the setback, Kelly expressed gratitude for his return to Australia, sharing on Instagram that he won’t wait another eight years to visit again. In addition to his travel woes, Kelly has been open about his journey to sobriety. In August 2024, he announced that he had been sober for nearly a year, crediting his decision to quit drugs and alcohol to a desire to break 'generational curses.

' He later told People magazine that he had to reflect on his life’s purpose, noting, 'I was born on the 22nd. Twenty-two is a master number. What am I here to master? I had to ask myself that question.

' Beyond his personal struggles, Kelly has been enjoying fatherhood. He shares two daughters: one-year-old Saga with ex-girlfriend Megan Fox and 16-year-old Casie with ex-girlfriend Emma Cannon. Recently, he celebrated Saga’s first birthday with a heartfelt Instagram post, sharing photos of the toddler and writing, '1,' along with cupcake and heart emojis. Fox and Kelly have kept their daughter’s face private, and the rapper has praised the actress for her dedication as a mother.

During an appearance on the Today show, he joked about being called 'the music teacher' and emphasized that Fox does most of the parenting work.

'I keep getting called 'the music teacher,' he said. 'Someone the other day was like, 'You’re such a good dad! ' just because I was holding the baby. And I was fuming, like, 'No, no, no, no.' She’s the one.

I just play the guitar and pray that the baby is happy.





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