Mackenzie Phillips, star of American Graffiti and One Day at a Time, was spotted in Sherman Oaks with family for her 67th birthday on November 10.

Mackenzie Phillips was recently observed celebrating her 67th birthday in the Sherman Oaks neighborhood of California. The veteran actress and singer, known for her iconic roles in 1970s cinema and television, spent the occasion with her son and extended family members on Monday, November 10.

Wearing a crimson tie-dyed shirt paired with casual black sweatpants and Converse sneakers, Phillips was seen enjoying a rare public appearance. The former teen screen queen was accompanied by her son, Shane Barakan, who is now 39 years old, during the family gathering.

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Family Members Attend Celebration

Shane Barakan was photographed carrying gifts for his mother, which included an orchid and a candle from the Votive Tuberosa home fragrance line. Phillips, who hails from rock and roll royalty, was seen carrying a bag from Burke Williams, a chain of luxury European-inspired day spas located on the West Coast.

Her second ex-husband, Michael Barakan, who is 72 years old, also attended the event. Better known by his stage name Shane Fontayne, he is an English rock guitarist who has performed with prominent artists such as Bruce Springsteen, Graham Nash, and Joe Cocker. He was seen carrying a guitar, which he placed in the trunk of a vehicle under his mother-in-law's watchful eye.

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The event concluded with Michael Barakan's current partner waving goodbye to all parties present. The actress, who is also the daughter of John Phillips, founder of The Mamas and the Papas, navigated a complex family dynamic during the celebration.

Iconic Roles Define Career

Phillips scored her first major film role at the age of 12 in George Lucas's 1973 coming-of-age movie American Graffiti. She played the scene-stealing, hot-rodding tomboy Carol Morrison opposite Paul LeMat. The film followed high school graduates, including future superstars Ron Howard, Richard Dreyfuss, Cindy Williams, Harrison Ford, and Suzanne Somers, over a single neon-lit night.

Her performance contributed to the film earning Academy Award nominations for Best Picture and Best Director. She later achieved television stardom starring as a rebellious teen in the popular sitcom One Day at a Time, which aired from 1975 to 1984. She appeared opposite Valerie Bertinelli, who played her younger sister, and Bonnie Franklin as their single mother.

Controversies and Personal History

A dark cloud has historically overshadowed Phillips's career bright spots due to her relationship with her father. She alleged in her 2009 memoir High on Arrival that she had an incestuous sexual relationship with John Phillips for 10 years, beginning when he raped her at age 19 on the night before her wedding to her first husband, Jeff Sessler.

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Phillips became pregnant during this period but chose to have an abortion. She initially stated uncertainty regarding whether the baby belonged to her father or her spouse, who was unaware of the abuse. In a podcast appearance in October 2026, she reflected on her past, stating that she used to call the relationship consensual to protect him but now recognizes the power differential involved.

Struggles Behind the Scenes

Phillips also revealed details about drug-fueled incidents behind the scenes of One Day at a Time in June 2026. She struggled with substance abuse during the production of the family-friendly CBS sitcom and was fired from the show twice. She recalled unwinding from the set with Valerie Bertinelli using wine and cocaine.

Despite these challenges, Phillips remains a recognized figure in Hollywood. Her ability to navigate both massive popular projects in the 1970s and significant personal hardships has defined her status as a true survivor in the entertainment industry.