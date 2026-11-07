Macron Secret Bunker Claim in New Book Amid Nationwide French Protests

A new book claims Emmanuel Macron has a secret bunker outside Paris as France faces nationwide protests over wages, fuel prices and education funding.

French President Emmanuel Macron has a secret bunker in the Paris suburbs where he would hide if the Elysee Palace came under attack by rioters, according to a new book. The claim appears in La Nouvelle Armee des Ombres (The New Army of Shadows), written by investigative journalists Pierre Gastineau, Antoine Izambard and Franck Renaud. The publication lands as France is being shaken by nationwide protests against the Macron government.

Demonstrators are calling for higher wages and backing a student protest movement that began over staff shortages and education funding. Unions and student groups are planning another day of street protests, while the Yellow Vest Movement has called a separate rally in central Paris despite a ban imposed by the authorities.

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Macron Secret Bunker Claims in the New Book

The book states that the bunker plans were partly shaped by the 2018 Yellow Vest uprising, when Emmanuel Macron was attacked during a visit to Le Puy-en-Velay. The authors say French officials studied the riots of February 1934, which toppled a French government, and began considering plans to evacuate the president if serious civil unrest reached the Elysee Palace.

One of the authors told France Inter on Friday that the government had trembled during the unrest. The authors do not describe the bunker in detail in the excerpts reported, and the claim rests on their reporting from senior sources.

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Marine Le Pen and Jean-Luc Melenchon Election Scenarios

The authors write that French authorities fear a victory for Marine Le Pen and her National Rally could spark a third round of protests. In that scenario, radical Left activists, young people and rural militants would take to the streets to challenge the result.

The book also claims that a victory for hard-Left figure Jean-Luc Melenchon, whom current polling suggests could reach the presidential run-off, could provoke passive resistance from within the police force. According to the authors, Paris police chief Patrice Faure has held a series of meetings focused on preparing for the risk of an insurrection. France's foreign intelligence agency has also practiced scenarios involving electoral interference.

The authors add that police in Paris once spent an entire day operating without smartphones to prepare for a possible crippling cyber-attack. They also report that one senior spy warned them in April that major revolts were imminent in France. Intelligence chiefs, however, underestimated the chaos of October 17, when they had predicted 60,000 protesters but roughly half a million took to the streets.

Yellow Vest Movement Protests and Paris Security Plans

Student groups and trade unions have called for an authorised march in central Paris against the high cost of living and in support of young people. Yellow Vest activists have refused to join that march and instead called for a separate rally at Place de la Concorde, near the lower house of parliament and the presidential palace, despite the ban on demonstrations in that area.

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Interior Minister Laurent Nunez said 70,000 police officers and security forces would be deployed across the country. He warned that if there were any rioters or looters, the forces would be ready and waiting for them. The demonstrations have been largely peaceful, although there have been clashes with police and vandalism on their sidelines, including on October 17, when France saw its worst rioting in years.

On Thursday, November 5, hundreds of thousands of striking workers marched across France in mostly orderly protests, though clashes between demonstrators and police broke out in several cities. Demonstrators tapped into public anger over rising fuel prices and resentment that had built up since the Yellow Vest protests over planned fuel-tax hikes. The Yellow Vest Movement has since called for its banned rally to go ahead.