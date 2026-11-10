President Emmanuel Macron and Brigitte Macron sue right-wing influencer Candace Owens in Tennessee for defamation after a Delaware judge limited previous claims against her.

President Emmanuel Macron and First Lady Brigitte Macron have initiated a fresh legal battle in the United States by filing a new defamation lawsuit against conservative influencer Candace Owens. This latest legal action, lodged in a federal court in Tennessee last week, addresses Owens' persistent claims that the French president's wife is a transgender woman. The filing represents a strategic shift by the Macron legal team to pursue the case in a jurisdiction where Owens resides, following setbacks in their previous efforts.

Lawsuit Targets False Claims and Financial Gain

Th Forty-one111-page complaint argues that Candace Owens utilized these false statements to promote her independent media platform, achieve personal notoriety, and generate revenue. The Macrons contend that Owens has unequivocally doubled down on her allegations after the initial lawsuit was filed. They assert that she continues to use her podcast to expand these narratives, sell merchandise mocking the couple, and collect donations based on her reporting regarding their personal lives. The complaint characterizes these actions as a campaign of global humiliation designed to exploit the Macrons for financial benefit.

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Delaware Jurisdictional Limits Prompt New Filing

The new lawsuit follows a significant legal development in October, when a judge in Delaware limited the scope of the Macrons' previous complaint. In the original case filed in Delaware in 2025, Judge Sheldon Rennie dismissed the claims against Candace Owens as an individual on jurisdictional grounds. However, the judge allowed proceedings to continue against two Delaware-registered businesses associated with Owens, namely Candace Owens LLC and Georgetom Inc. Because Owens lives in Tennessee, the Delaware court lacked the legal authority to hold her personally liable, prompting the Macrons to refile the suit in the state where the influencer is based.

Owens Claims Political Motivation Against Free Speech

Candace Owens and her legal team have responded to the new filings by labeling the lawsuit a politically motivated attempt to suppress free speech. Owens confirmed the news on her social media platform, X, stating that the Macrons had indeed filed a new set of claims against her. She maintains that her commentary falls within the bounds of protected expression. The Macrons, however, argue that there is nothing defamatory about being a man, being transgender, or being gay. Instead, they claim the defamation lies in the accusation that the Macrons have lied to France and the world for decades about Brigitte Macron's identity and committed crimes to conceal a supposed lie.

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Global Impact of Misinformation and Legal Precedents

The dispute has international implications, as similar false claims have been challenged in French courts. In September 2024, two women were convicted in France for spreading false claims after posting a YouTube video in December 2021 alleging that Brigitte Macron was born a man named Jean-Michel Trogneux. It is a fact that Jean-Michel Trogneux is actually her brother. The misinformation, which originated from a 2021 article in the hard-Right magazine Faits et Documents by Natacha Rey and Xavier Poussard, gained significant traction in the United States after Owens began her video series titled 'Becoming Brigitte' in March 2024. The court filing notes that Owens knew the claims were demonstrably false when she published them, causing tremendous damage to the Macrons through relentless bullying on a worldwide scale.

Future Legal Proceedings and Ongoing Disputes

The legal battle is expected to continue with proceedings in both the United States and France. While the case against the individual influencer in Delaware was dismissed, the actions against her businesses remain active. In the United States, the new Tennessee filing aims to establish personal jurisdiction over Candace Owens directly. The Macrons continue to seek accountability for what they describe as verifiably false and devastating lies that have subjected them to harassment. As the case progresses, it will serve as a significant test for cross-border defamation laws and the liability of social media influencers in spreading false information about public figures.