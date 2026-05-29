Maddox Jolie-Pitt Ditches Brad Pitt's Last Name

Maddox Jolie-Pitt, the adopted son of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, has officially filed to drop the actor's last name. The 24-year-old has listed his reason as 'personal' and is requesting to legally drop 'Pitt' from his surname, changing his full name to Maddox Chivan Jolie.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie 's adopted son Maddox Jolie-Pitt has officially filed to drop the actor's last name. The Daily Mail can confirm that Maddox, 24, filed for the name change on Thursday listing his reason as 'personal.

' He is requesting to legally drop 'Pitt' from his surname, changing his full name to Maddox Chivan Jolie. Maddox informally dropped the surname in February, when he was listed in the end credits of his mother's movie, Couture, as Maddox Jolie, rather than Maddox Jolie-Pitt. In a heartbreaking blow to the Oscar winner, Maddox has joined several of his siblings in distancing themselves from the Pitt name, following sister Shiloh's, 20, legal name change.

His other sisters Zahara, 21, and Vivienne, 17, have also informally dropped the name. The Daily Mail has reached out to Pitt's representatives for comment.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's adopted son Maddox Jolie-Pitt has officially filed to drop the actor's last name; Pitt seen in 2025 The Daily Mail can confirm that Maddox filed for the name change on Thursday listing his reason as 'personal'; Maddox seen with Jolie and Pitt in 2013 Previously, on Jolie's biopic, Maria, about legendary opera singer Maria Callas, Maddox, who worked as a production assistant, was credited as Maddox Jolie-Pitt. In addition to Maddox, Zahara, Shiloh and Vivienne, Jolie and Pitt also share Pax, 22, and Vivienne's twin Knox, 17.

Last year, Shiloh, who was born Shiloh Nouvel Jolie-Pitt, legally changed her name to Shiloh Jolie shortly after turning 18. At the time, in a statement shared with People, Shiloh's lawyer Peter Levine said she 'made an independent and significant decision following painful events,' adding that she was 'merely following legal process' when publishing notice of the change.

'Shiloh Jolie did not take out an ad announcing any name change, and any press reporting that is inaccurate,' Levine clarified, per People. 'As Shiloh's attorney, I am required to publish a legal notice because the law in California requires that of anyone who wants to change their name. That legal notice was published in the Los Angeles Times, as is required.

' One month after Shiloh filed to drop her father's last name, a source told People that Pitt's relationship with his older children remained strained. Maddox informally dropped the surname in February, when he was listed in the end credits of his mother's movie, Couture, as Maddox Jolie, rather than Maddox Jolie-Pitt; Seen in 2019 'He has virtually no contact with the adult kids.

His engagement with the younger kids is more limited in recent months because of his filming schedule,' the insider shared. In May 2024, Vivienne was credited as Vivienne Jolie, not Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, on the playbill for The Outsiders, the Broadway musical





DailyMailCeleb / 🏆 1. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Brad Pitt Angelina Jolie Maddox Jolie-Pitt Name Change Entertainment

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Shiloh Jolie turns 20: Inside her incredible transformation as she breaks away from her famous parentsCelebrate Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's daughter, Shiloh Jolie’s, 20th birthday with a look inside her life: from dropping her surname to her secret music video audition. See how Angelina’s twin is making her own name.

Read more »

With top club posts filled will Mauricio Pochettino extend USMNT contract? Brad Friedel explains how Argentine coach can help American soccer rival basketball & baseballMauricio Pochettino has seen prominent coaching posts filled by leading clubs in Europe, so could he stay on as USMNT boss beyond the end of a home World Cup cycle in 2026?

Read more »

Sepideh Moafi Denies Feud with Noah Wyle Amid Rumors of Dissension on The Pitt SetThe Pitt actress Sepideh Moafi has denied rumors of a feud with co-star Noah Wyle amid reports of dissension on the set of the HBO hit. Moafi, who plays Dr. Baran Al-Hashimi on the show, described her relationship with Wyle as 'really great colleagues' and stated that she will return to the show for its third season, but was unsure of her capacity.

Read more »

Brad Pitt 'pushed away' by Angelina Jolie's children as family feud continuesTensions between Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt continue to simmer behind closed doors, with sources claiming that Jolie has repeatedly attempted to alienate her children from their father. Pitt's family has spoken out in his defense, insisting that he is not the absent father he has been portrayed as, and that he wants a relationship with his six kids. Meanwhile, a third insider has suggested that Jolie is able to control the narrative because of her close bond with her children, who she has convinced are not good people.

Read more »