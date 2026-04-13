Made In Chelsea Alum's Ex Dating Co-Star's Dad, Expecting Baby

Model Georgina Howard, Alex Mytton's ex, is pregnant with the father of Made In Chelsea's Issy Francis-Baum.

Model Georgina Howard , ex-girlfriend of Made In Chelsea 's Alex Mytton, has announced she is expecting a baby with Marc Francis-Baum , the father of another Made In Chelsea alum, Issy Francis-Baum . The announcement was made on Georgina's Instagram page on New Year's Day, with a post that read Third wheel for '26, marking the first time she publicly shared a photo with Marc.

The model, 32, is expecting her first child with Marc, 55, who has a history with the show himself, having made a cameo appearance during his daughter Issy's time on Made In Chelsea. The news was met with support from other cast members, including Sophie Habboo and Tara Keeney, and Issy herself shared a sweet message. The couple, who have kept their relationship relatively private, were recently seen together in Bali with Issy, sharing bikini-clad photos, further highlighting the interconnectedness of their lives. Georgina, a model signed to Models 1, and Marc, an entrepreneur and businessman involved in various London businesses, have seemingly built a blended family dynamic, navigating relationships that intertwine with the glamorous world of reality television. Marc's appearance on Made In Chelsea, during his daughter's time on the show, garnered significant attention. Viewers were quick to express their admiration for his appearance, with many commenting on his good looks and expressing a desire for him to become a regular cast member. The episode, filmed at the family's stunning Georgian home, saw Issy introduce Miles Nazaire to her family, a storyline that captivated fans. Marc, previously married to Issy's mother, Joanna, and with other children Freya and Jesse, became an instant fan favorite. This episode saw Miles ditch Issy after deciding the then 20-year-old model was too immature. Marc, who co-owns London businesses Barworks Ltd Goodlife Group, Camden Town Brewery and East London Liquor Co. also has a pet Vizsla named Lulu and cats Joshy and Casper. Georgina, previously in a relationship with Alex Mytton, now shares a relationship with Marc, solidifying a connection that crosses reality TV circles and family dynamics. This unexpected pairing has become a subject of great interest to fans and the media, as they follow the couple's journey towards parenthood, highlighting the often complex and intertwined relationships that develop within the celebrity sphere. Georgina, who has been in a relationship with Alex Mytton between 2018 and 2020, shared an update on March 11, revealing she was 33 weeks pregnant. Marc, a businessman with a diverse professional background, has transitioned from working behind a bar to co-owning multiple successful London businesses, showcasing his entrepreneurial spirit. The relationship between Georgina and Marc highlights the unpredictable nature of love and relationships, especially in the public eye. This story reflects how individuals from different backgrounds, who have crossed paths in the realm of reality television, can form meaningful connections and build families, challenging traditional relationship narratives. The ongoing story promises more revelations and is sure to continue captivating audiences, given the existing interest in the former cast members and their current lives. It is a story of personal growth, familial bonds, and the ever-evolving nature of relationships. The news reflects the current trend of celebrity couples and the shared experience of the different people around the popular show Made In Chelsea. The story contains a lot of people that are somehow connected to each other, highlighting the interesting dynamic of the show and its past and future





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Made In Chelsea Georgina Howard Marc Francis-Baum Issy Francis-Baum Celebrity Pregnancy

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