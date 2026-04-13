Made In Chelsea's Alex Mytton's Ex-Girlfriend Expecting a Baby with Another Cast Member's Father

Georgina Howard, ex-girlfriend of Alex Mytton, is pregnant with the child of Marc Francis-Baum, father of Made In Chelsea's Issy Francis-Baum. The announcement sparked excitement, particularly from the MIC community.

Model Georgina Howard , the former girlfriend of Made In Chelsea star Alex Mytton , is expecting her first child with Marc Francis-Baum , the father of another Made In Chelsea alum, Issy Francis-Baum . The surprise announcement was made on Georgina's Instagram on New Year's Day, marking the first time she publicly shared a photo with Marc. The news quickly garnered support from fellow reality TV personalities, including Sophie Habboo and Tara Keeney, with Issy herself expressing her excitement.

The couple, whose relationship timeline remains private, recently enjoyed a trip to Bali with Issy, where Georgina posted photos showcasing their close bond. Georgina is a model signed to London-based agency Models 1. Marc, 55, is an entrepreneur and businessman, involved in several London businesses, including Barworks Ltd/Goodlife Group (The Diners), Camden Town Brewery, and East London Liquor Co. He previously worked in a bar before transitioning to business. Georgina's previous high-profile relationship was with Alex Mytton, lasting from 2018 to 2020, following his departure from the E4 reality show. Alex and Issy did not interact on the show.

In a recent update posted on March 11, Georgina shared that she was 33 weeks pregnant, displaying her baby bump in photos. Marc made a memorable cameo appearance on Made In Chelsea during Issy's time on the show. Fans were captivated by his presence, particularly during a scene where Issy introduced Miles Nazaire to her family. Viewers were quick to react on social media, expressing their admiration for Marc and urging for his further involvement in the show.

Marc was married to Issy's mother, Joanna, and they share two other children, Freya and Jesse, who were teenagers during Marc's television appearance. He is also a pet parent to Lulu the Hungarian Vizsla and cats, Joshy and Casper. The scene was filmed at their family home in Victoria Park, a stunning Georgian house. During their meeting, Marc issued a playful warning to Miles regarding dating Issy. Issy ultimately admitted to Miles that he reminded her of her dad, and Miles ultimately ended his relationship with Issy due to immaturity.

The revelation of Georgina's pregnancy and her relationship with Marc adds an unexpected twist to the connections within the Made In Chelsea universe. The age gap between Georgina and Marc, along with their association with former cast members, has sparked considerable interest. Georgina, known for her modelling career, seems to be embracing this new chapter with Marc and his daughter Issy. The couple's public displays of affection, combined with the support they've received from the Made In Chelsea community, suggest a strong bond.

Furthermore, Marc's business ventures and previous background in the bar industry add another layer to their story. This development highlights the interconnectedness of celebrity relationships and the enduring appeal of the reality TV world. The news showcases how relationships intertwine and evolve within the public eye. The focus on family, new beginnings, and the familiar faces from the reality TV show continue to generate public interest.





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Made In Chelsea Georgina Howard Alex Mytton Marc Francis-Baum Issy Francis-Baum

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