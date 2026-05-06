Made In Chelsea's Elys Hutchinson opens up about her mother's terminal cancer battle

Made In Chelsea star Elys Hutchinson fought back tears as she opened up on her mother's terminal cancer battle on the E4 show this week.

Made In Chelsea star Elys Hutchinson fought back tears as she opened up on her mother's terminal cancer battle on the E4 show this week.

The former Too Hot To Handle star joined the long-running show as Freddy Knatchbull's latest love interest earlier this year - and has quickly struck up friendships with the show's more familiar stars. On Monday's episode, Elys, 26, was invited to join a group of her co-stars for a game of tennis where she shared details about her life, including a recent trip to Switzerland to see her mother, Pam.

Elys opened up about her mother's diagnosis for the first time, telling the group: She has got terminal cancer and it's spread basically. She can't have treatment or anything as it's too far gone. Some of the time she's absolutely fine, and other times she's not. Holding back her emotions, Elys added: It's a lot to deal with in my head.

I think about it all the time. My mum's everything to me, so... Made In Chelsea star Elys Hutchinson fought back tears as she opened up on her mother's terminal cancer battle on the E4 show this week On Monday's episode, Elys, 26, she shared details about her life, including a recent trip to Switzerland to see her mother, Pam (pictured in 2023) Elys told her co-stars, including Jazz Saunders (pictured): She has got terminal cancer and it's spread basically.

She can't have treatment or anything as it's too far gone Her tennis partner Jazz Saunders offered her up a hug and told her she loved her, as Jules Pollard said: You are such a strong person. It's tough. Elys added: I think this is why not much bothers me, when there's something that big going on in your head. I have good days, bad days.

It's up and down. Kit Paterson was also on hand to offer up some support to Elys, insisting that his friend uses them for support when she's having a bad day. Elys joked: I might use this to my advantage now. You're a good chef, aren't you?

Later in the episode, Kit was seen making a Swiss-themed picnic for Elys to help cheer her up, where the duo were given a chance to talk further about her mother. Elys, who rose to fame on Too Hot To Handle in 2023 and Perfect Match in 2024, described her mum as the life of the party despite her cancer battle.

She's always like Say yes to life! so I live by that motto, it's why I always go at 100mph, Elys explained further. Made In Chelsea continues Mondays at 9pm on E4





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