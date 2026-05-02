Made in Chelsea's Emily Blackwell Marries Jordan Oldershaw in London

Made in Chelsea star Emily Blackwell has tied the knot with her partner Jordan Oldershaw at the Corinthia Hotel in London. The couple shared stunning photos from their wedding day, with their daughter Eva June as a flower girl, and hinted at further celebrations in Mallorca.

Emily Blackwell , known for her appearances on the reality television show Made in Chelsea, has officially married her partner, Jordan Oldershaw . The joyous occasion took place at the prestigious Corinthia Hotel in London, marking a significant milestone for the couple and their family.

Emily shared the delightful news with her followers on Instagram, posting a series of stunning photographs from the wedding day, simply captioned 'Mr and Mrs'. The images showcase a radiant Emily wearing a beautiful, long-sleeved white gown with delicate button detailing and a subtle train. Alongside her, Jordan beamed with happiness, and their 18-month-old daughter, Eva June, charmed everyone as a flower girl in an adorable white dress.

The wedding celebrations appear to be extending beyond the initial ceremony, with hints from friends in the comments suggesting a second part to the festivities will be held in Mallorca. Sophie Habboo, a close friend of the couple, expressed her excitement with a message of congratulations and anticipation for the Mallorca event. Other friends, including Annie Kilner and Lou Teasdale, also shared their well wishes and complimented Emily’s elegant wedding dress.

Emily had previously discussed her wedding plans, expressing a desire for a relaxed and enjoyable celebration rather than a stressful, elaborate affair. She emphasized the importance of fun and creating a memorable experience for everyone involved, particularly their daughter Eva, who she envisioned playing a sweet role as a flower girl. The couple initially planned a wedding for 2026, allowing ample time for preparations, but ultimately moved forward with the ceremony sooner.

Emily and Jordan’s journey to marriage began with a romantic engagement in August 2024 during a luxurious getaway to Florence, Italy. Jordan proposed during their stay at the exclusive Villa San Michele Hotel, a stunning location costing approximately £1,500 per night. Emily shared the happy news on Instagram, proudly displaying her sparkling diamond ring and announcing 'MR&MRS OLDERSHAW… COMING SOON 10.08.2024'.

The couple had been dating for two years prior to the engagement, building a strong relationship that culminated in this beautiful commitment. Jordan Oldershaw is the CEO of a consulting agency, and the couple frequently shares glimpses of their lavish lifestyle and travels with their social media followers. Their wedding represents not only a celebration of their love but also a continuation of their journey as a family, with their daughter Eva playing a central role in their happiness.

The anticipation for the Mallorca celebration adds another layer of excitement to their newly married life, promising further joy and cherished memories





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