Made In Chelsea's Marc Francis-Baum Welcomes Baby Boy with Girlfriend Georgina Howard

Marc Francis-Baum, 55, from Made In Chelsea and his girlfriend Georgina Howard, 36, have announced the birth of their son, Rocky Parker Francis-Baum. The news follows Georgina's previous relationship with Alex Mytton and Marc's popular appearance on the show alongside his daughter, Issy Francis-Baum.

Made In Chelsea star Marc Francis-Baum , aged 55, has welcomed a baby boy with his model girlfriend, Georgina Howard , 36, on Sunday. Georgina, who previously dated fellow Made In Chelsea cast member Alex Mytton, announced the arrival of their son, Rocky Parker Francis-Baum, sharing a heartwarming image of the newborn in a cute babygrow.

The news comes after Georgina revealed her pregnancy on New Year's Day with a playful post hinting at their upcoming arrival in 2026. This marks Marc's second child, as he is also the father of Issy Francis-Baum, who also appeared on the reality television show. The couple's relationship has been relatively private, with Georgina only recently sharing the first picture of Marc on her Instagram.

They were spotted together on a trip to Bali in January, where Georgina posted photos with Marc's daughter, Issy. In March, Georgina shared updates on her pregnancy, revealing she was 33 weeks along and showcasing her growing baby bump. Marc, a successful entrepreneur, co-owns several London businesses including Barworks Ltd/Goodlife Group, Camden Town Brewery, and East London Liquor Co. He transitioned from a career in music and bartending to building a thriving business empire.

Georgina is signed with Models 1, a London-based agency, and her previous relationship was with Alex Mytton, lasting approximately two years between 2018 and 2020. The announcement has generated significant buzz among Made In Chelsea fans, particularly due to Marc's popular appearance on the show during his daughter Issy's storyline. Viewers were captivated by his charm and good looks when he appeared in an episode where Issy dated Miles Nazaire.

His introduction led to a flurry of comments on social media, with fans expressing their admiration and even inquiring about his relationship status. Marc was married to Issy's mother, Joanna, at the time of his appearance and they also share two other children, Freya and Jesse. The family resides in a stunning Georgian home in Victoria Park, East London, which was featured on the show.

The dynamic between Marc, Issy, and her romantic interests has provided entertaining moments for viewers, and the arrival of Rocky Parker Francis-Baum adds another layer to the family's story





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