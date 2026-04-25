Made In Chelsea's Ollie and Gareth Locke Move to Barnes After Rent Scandal

Ollie and Gareth Locke have moved to a new home in Barnes, southwest London, after being evicted from their Chelsea townhouse due to a £45,000 unpaid rent bill. The couple's new property is of similar value, but they have kept a low profile since moving in.

Ollie and Gareth Locke , known for their affluent lifestyle showcased on Made In Chelsea , have relocated from their Chelsea townhouse to a similarly valued property in Barnes , southwest London.

This move follows a significant rent scandal where they accumulated a £45,000 debt, including unpaid rent and associated fees, ultimately leading to their eviction. The new residence, a five-bedroom red-brick house owned by Dutch businesswoman Tanya De Jager, is situated on a quiet, affluent street and features enhanced security measures, with all blinds drawn and an electric gate controlling access.

Despite the financial difficulties and the controversy surrounding the unpaid rent, the couple appears to have secured a comfortable new home. Neighbors in Barnes have noted their reserved demeanor since moving in, contrasting with their previously public lifestyle in Chelsea. The situation has drawn comparisons to fellow Made In Chelsea star Binky Felstead, who has recently faced criticism for requesting freebies and selling used clothing at inflated prices.

However, Ollie and Gareth’s situation is arguably more serious, as they not only failed to pay rent but also allegedly diverted funds from a tenant who believed her rent was going directly to the landlord. This tenant is now being pursued by debt collectors for the outstanding amount. The Lockes maintain they intend to repay the debt, attributing the issue to common financial challenges faced by families, including budgeting for their two-year-old twins, Apollo and Cosima.

Gareth Locke stated that financial issues are universal, citing late credit card payments or rent as examples. Despite the controversy, the couple’s new rent is reportedly comparable to their previous Chelsea residence, raising questions about their financial management and lifestyle. The incident has sparked discussion about their spending habits and the implications for those affected by their financial decisions, including the tenant who is now facing debt collection





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