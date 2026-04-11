Made In Chelsea's Ollie Locke 'Humiliated' by £45,000 Unpaid Rent Bill and 'Breakdown'

Made in Chelsea star Ollie Locke reveals he's in the 'lowest place' he's ever been following a £45,000 unpaid rent bill. The star opens up about his mental health struggles, the impact on his reputation, and the complexities surrounding the unpaid rent and family life.

Made in Chelsea star Ollie Locke reveals the toll of a £45,000 unpaid rent bill, describing it as the 'lowest place' he's ever been. In an exclusive interview, Ollie shares his struggles with mental health , the breakdown he suffered, and the impact the situation has had on his reputation. The star, known for his appearances on the E4 reality show, admitted feeling 'humiliated' by the situation.

He acknowledges the false impression viewers might have of him based on the show's glamorous portrayal of his lifestyle. Ollie candidly expresses the emotional and physical toll the unpaid rent has taken, revealing the depths of his depression and the stress manifested in his psoriasis. He highlights the difficulty of facing public scrutiny and the effect of whispers on his mental well-being, emphasizing the darkness he has been experiencing. He also says that he has been hurt by friends showing their true colors. This has been a difficult time for him. \The situation involves unpaid rent for the London home Ollie shared with his husband, Gareth. The initial debt of £25,000 has swelled to £45,000 due to late fees and legal costs. Gareth claims that the couple has been affected by a lodger who contributed to the unpaid rent. Adding a layer of complexity to the situation, another tenant, whose rent was supposedly paid directly to Ollie and Gareth, claims that the payments did not reach the landlord. This tenant, named on the tenancy agreement, is now being held liable for the unpaid rent. Gareth explains the couple's predicament as a cash flow issue, attributing it to the freelance nature of their work as influencers. He stresses the couple's intention to repay the debt, highlighting their shared family responsibilities, including their two-year-old twins. He wants the world to know that they budget just like everyone else.\Gareth maintains they are working to resolve the issue, and that they are trying to manage their finances. Ollie, echoing his husband's sentiment, affirms their commitment to paying the rent, assuring that they plan to fulfil their financial obligations. The couple's home, featured on Made in Chelsea and its spin-off Beyond Chelsea, was a four-bedroom property located off the King's Road in London. Despite the challenges, they emphasize their desire to clear the debt and move forward with their lives. The case highlights the financial pressures, the impact of public image, and the complexities of managing shared living arrangements and financial obligations, especially in the context of celebrity life. Ollie feels very bad about the situation that has happened and it has affected his mental health and his relationships. This is a very difficult time for them





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