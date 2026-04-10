Made in Chelsea's Ollie Locke Plots Nightclub Venture Amidst Financial Crisis and Denials

Reality TV star Ollie Locke, facing eviction and potential bankruptcy, is reportedly planning a new nightclub in London, but faces denials from his purported business partner. The venture emerges amidst the couple's financial troubles, raising questions about their priorities and the project's viability.

Made In Chelsea star Ollie Locke , facing financial hardship including a £25,000 unpaid rent debt and the risk of bankruptcy, has reportedly been planning a new nightclub venture in London 's affluent Fulham area. This ambitious project, however, is met with skepticism and apparent denial from a key figure he's been name-dropping as a business partner.

Ollie has been confidently discussing the nightclub with contacts since October, claiming a collaboration with Marc Burton, a prominent nightclub impresario known for venues like Mahiki and The Rex Rooms. However, when contacted, Burton unequivocally stated he is not involved in the venture and has no knowledge of it, throwing Ollie's claims into question.\Adding to the complexity of the situation, the news comes amidst Ollie and his husband Gareth's eviction from their £4 million Chelsea home due to unpaid rent. The couple's financial troubles, which also include potential bankruptcy, have drawn criticism, particularly given their seemingly lavish lifestyle and spending habits. Sources reveal that the couple has been enjoying expensive holidays and dining at high-end restaurants, despite struggling to meet their rent payments for almost a year. The couple was warned multiple times about breaching their contract with a deadline of January 30 to settle their outstanding payments. There are also reports that a tenant of the couple's had paid rent directly to them, but the money was allegedly not passed on to the landlord, raising further concerns.\Compounding the financial woes, Ollie's company, The Chelsea Pub Co, was dissolved last month, adding to the uncertainty surrounding his business dealings. The contrast between Ollie's public boasts about a high-end nightclub and his mounting debts paints a picture of audacious ambition. While the details of their current living situation are unclear, the couple is rumored to have moved into another high-priced rental property. Some sources suggest Ollie's mother, who owns several properties, might come to their rescue. Overall, this situation presents a picture of financial turmoil juxtaposed with ambitious plans, raising questions about Ollie Locke's priorities and the viability of his proposed new venture in the cutthroat London nightlife scene. The contrast between his public persona and his financial struggles is stark, creating a spectacle of aspiration and potential downfall, especially with the high-stakes environment in London.





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