Made In Chelsea Star Alex Mytton Trades Cheating Scandals for Serene Wellness Retreats

Former Made In Chelsea star Alex Mytton, once known for his on-screen infidelity and wild lifestyle, has undergone a dramatic transformation. He has now rebranded himself as a wellness retreat leader and sound healer, hosting luxury retreats in destinations like Ibiza and Sri Lanka, and embracing sobriety and mindfulness.

Thirteen years after first gracing television screens as the self-proclaimed biggest love rat on Made In Chelsea , Alex Mytton is embracing a dramatically altered lifestyle.

The 34-year-old, once notorious for a string of cheating scandals, explosive arguments, and a penchant for heavy drinking, has traded his wild parties and messy love triangles for a path of meditation, mindfulness, and what he describes as a more conscious existence.

His turbulent on-screen relationship with Binky Felstead, significantly defined by his persistent infidelity, became a defining narrative of the show.

Mytton has now undergone a profound personal rebrand, presenting himself as a Retreat Leader, Sound Healer & Producer, and Nature Pervert.

Currently, the former DJ is orchestrating high-end wellness retreats in exotic locales such as Ibiza, Morocco, and Sri Lanka. These are far from budget-friendly excursions; a seven-night escape to Sri Lanka, for instance, begins at over £2,000, exclusive of travel costs.

His retreat offerings, as detailed on his website, encompass a holistic approach to well-being, including yoga sessions, sound healing ceremonies, breathwork exercises, invigorating ice bath therapy, guided journaling workshops, and intimate candlelit feasts. These experiences are meticulously designed to cultivate connection and deep self-reflection, embodying a blend of aspirational lifestyle brands and the sophisticated social scene of London's King's Road.

Furthermore, Mytton has fully committed to sobriety, openly discussing his arduous journey to overcome a decade of what he terms ultra-hedonism, marked by alcohol and drug dependency.

Beyond his in-person engagements, Alex has also ventured into the burgeoning digital wellness sector. Here, he guides individuals on how to integrate technology into their lives in a manner that enhances, rather than depletes, their energy and focus. Participants have the opportunity to embark on transformative journeys of self-discovery through virtual retreats, priced at £100 per session.

This spiritual metamorphosis is profoundly reflected in his personal life. Mytton is now in a relationship with Hannah Wood, a breathwork facilitator, psychic medium, and fellow retreat host. Wood herself offers 90-minute psychic readings for £90, and together, the couple appears deeply entrenched in the vibrant wellness community.

This current chapter stands in stark contrast to his Made In Chelsea heyday.

Upon joining the show in 2013 at the age of 22, alongside sisters Fran and Olivia Newman-Young and his then-girlfriend Phoebe Lettice-Thompson, Mytton rapidly became a prominent figure, though not for the reasons he might have desired. His eight-year tenure on the programme, concluding in 2021, was consistently marred by his admissions of infidelity towards Binky.

A particularly infamous incident involved an orgy with fellow cast member Spencer Matthews. The revelation of this betrayal in Season 7 culminated in a now-iconic scene where Binky famously slapped Alex across the face.

During this period, he epitomized the archetypal Chelsea bad boy, perpetually engaged in partying, often intoxicated, and by his own admission, making significantly destructive choices. This reputation was further solidified through subsequent relationships, including a year-long romance with Lottie Moss, which also ended due to his infidelity.

For someone once described as a gross vile human by former Made In Chelsea co-star Nicola Hughes, the ex-party boy has undeniably charted a new and more positive course





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