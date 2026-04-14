Made in Chelsea Star Binky Felstead Spotted Amidst 'Freebie' Controversy

Binky Felstead, from Made in Chelsea, makes her first public appearance since a controversy arose over alleged requests for free goods and services in exchange for social media promotion.

Binky Felstead , the star of Made in Chelsea, was seen in London for the first time since a social media storm erupted last week over allegations of requesting free goods and services in exchange for promotional exposure. The 35-year-old reality personality was photographed on Monday enjoying a dog walk and a coffee outing with a friend, appearing relaxed despite the online controversy surrounding her. This outing marked the first public appearance since various vendors began sharing their experiences of requests from Binky's team for complimentary items and services, including a birthday cake and wedding illustrations, in exchange for social media promotion. She was seen wearing a New York Yankees hat, and seemed unbothered as she went about her day. This has come after several people spoke out about how they were asked to do jobs for free, for exposure.

The controversy began when Reshmi Bennett, owner of the London cake business Anges de Sucre, shared on social media that Binky's team had contacted her requesting a custom cake for her son Wilder's third birthday, offering an Instagram post in return. This request sparked a wave of criticism and discussion online regarding the practice of influencers seeking free products and services. The saga deepened when illustrator Alice Peto shared a 2021 email in which Binky's team requested her services for wedding invitations, menus, and place cards, offering social media exposure as compensation. Alice declined the offer, explaining that she couldn't work for free due to her experience and prior work with prestigious brands like House & Garden Magazine, Harrods and Selfridges. The series of events has shed light on the practices of some celebrities and influencers and the way they obtain goods and services. The original posts from the businesses led to others sharing similar experiences of being contacted and asked for free work in return for promotion.

Following the backlash, a representative for Binky stated that the requests were standard inquiries from her personal assistant, offering social media exposure in exchange for the requested items. However, the controversy continued to escalate, with Reshmi Bennett creating a spoof GoFundMe page humorously seeking £1.4 million for the cake, referencing Binky's large online following and estimated net worth. The situation has prompted a broader conversation about the value of services, the ethics of influencer marketing, and the expectations placed on businesses when approached by public figures. While Binky has remained silent on the matter, her representative's response has done little to quell the public's interest. The story has raised questions regarding transparency and fairness in the industry, and the impact of social media exposure as a form of payment. The situation serves as a prime example of the ongoing issues around social media, celebrity culture, and the influence of fame.





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