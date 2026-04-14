Made In Chelsea Star Issy Francis-Baum Flaunts Figure at Coachella Amid Father's Baby News

Issy Francis-Baum, the former Made In Chelsea star, wows at Coachella in a metallic bikini, one day after news breaks of her father expecting a child with Alex Mytton's ex-girlfriend, Georgina Howard. Details of the family dynamics and Mark's business ventures are also highlighted.

Issy Francis-Baum , the former Made In Chelsea star, took to Instagram to share a series of sizzling snaps from Coachella , showcasing her stunning figure in a metallic bikini top. The 24-year-old reality star's post came just a day after the news broke that her father, Mark , 55, is expecting a baby with Georgina Howard , the model ex-girlfriend of Alex Mytton . Issy's choice of attire for the desert festival included a £35 Tiger Mist bikini top, layered with a brown beaded bralette, complemented by a statement necklace. She paired this with a brown miniskirt, accentuating her figure, and completed the look with chunky boots. The photos captured Issy enjoying the festivities with friends, including a moment with 818 Tequila. She captioned the post simply with 'chella', reflecting her excitement at the event. In addition to her glamorous appearance, Issy's post highlights the complex family dynamics at play, particularly in light of her father's upcoming child with Georgina, a development that has captured the attention of fans and media alike.

The news of Mark and Georgina's pregnancy first surfaced on New Year's Day when Georgina shared the announcement on her Instagram page, captioning it 'Third wheel for '26'. This also marked the first time she publicly shared a photo of Mark. The couple's relationship status and the duration of their time together are not entirely clear. However, their announcement garnered considerable support from fellow former Made In Chelsea cast members, including Sophie Habboo and Tara Keeney. Issy also offered her well wishes, commenting on the post with a sweet message. Furthermore, the trio, Issy, Mark, and Georgina, were seen together on a trip to Bali in January, where Georgina shared pictures in bikinis alongside her partner's daughter. Georgina herself is a model, signed to the London-based agency Models 1, and recently updated her followers on her pregnancy, revealing that she was 33 weeks along as of March 11. This unfolding narrative offers a glimpse into the personal lives of the individuals involved, offering a blend of glamour, relationships, and a touch of the unexpected that is typical of the reality television world and social media.

Adding further context to this story, Mark, Issy's father, is an entrepreneur and businessman, involved in co-owning various London-based businesses, including Barworks Ltd/Goodlife Group (The Diners), Camden Town Brewery, and East London Liquor Co. He previously had a background in music and started his career behind a bar before advancing into business partnerships. Georgina's last known public relationship was with reality star Alex, lasting approximately two years between 2018 and 2020. Alex began dating Georgina after his departure from Made In Chelsea in 2017. Although Alex did not cross paths with Issy during his time on the show, the news of his ex dating Issy's father has sparked widespread interest. Issy joined the show in 2022 and made her presence known. During an episode, Issy's father, Mark, was introduced to viewers, creating an instant impression. Mark's appearance in the series and his subsequent romantic relationship with Georgina have created a buzz among the show's fans, who expressed their reactions and fondness on social media. Mark was married to Issy's mother, Joanna, with whom he has children Freya and Jesse, who are in their teenage years. He is also a pet parent to Lulu, the Hungarian Vizsla and cats, Joshy and Casper





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