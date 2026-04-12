Made in Chelsea Star Miles Nazaire's Dubai Dream: Luxury Lifestyle Masks Nearly £100,000 Debt

Former Made in Chelsea star Miles Nazaire flaunts a luxurious Dubai lifestyle, but behind the scenes, his company faces nearly £100,000 in debt. This article explores the contrast between his public image and financial struggles.

Miles Nazaire , the former star of the reality TV show Made in Chelsea, is currently living a life of luxury in Dubai , showcasing his lavish lifestyle on social media. His daily routine includes waking up in a high-end apartment, using a state-of-the-art coffee machine, sporting designer tracksuits and Omega watches, and playing golf at exclusive courses.

However, beneath the veneer of wealth and success, Nazaire is reportedly grappling with significant financial difficulties, despite his carefully curated online persona. It has been revealed that a company he founded, LGI Productions Ltd, is burdened with nearly £100,000 of debt. This includes an outstanding tax bill of £82,100 owed to the British government, dating back to when the company went bust last July. Furthermore, the company owes approximately £47,000 in unpaid VAT and just over £38,000 in overdue corporation tax to His Majesty's Revenue and Customs, in addition to an £11,000 debt to an accountancy firm. This financial strain raises questions about the sustainability of his opulent lifestyle and the contrast between his public image and underlying realities. Miles's representatives have been contacted for comment. \Nazaire's extravagant lifestyle, documented through Instagram posts, starkly contrasts with his company's mounting debts. While he projects an image of success and self-assuredness, evident in quotes shared from his inspirational posts, the reality of his financial situation tells a different story. His latest venture into the fitness tracking app market with The Snax App highlights his ongoing entrepreneurial endeavors, even as he faces these financial burdens. Despite the challenges, Nazaire continues to focus on new ventures and promotional activities, seeking to build his personal brand and maintain his public image. His determination to 'adjust, keep moving, and keep pushing forward' stands in contrast to the debt-ridden business that has seen him accrue almost £100,000 in debt. His latest projects, even the launch of his new business Maison Naz Ltd, which is also in the 'performing arts' category shows a continued investment in his career. The financial status of the new company will not be known until next year, when the accounts will be filed. He is working hard on promotion of the Snax App, despite saying it takes time to edit videos, and the time it takes. \This situation underscores the complexities of celebrity life, where public perception can often diverge from private realities. Nazaire's departure from Made in Chelsea, citing a desire for a 'calm and drama-free life,' seems somewhat at odds with his current circumstances. The show, which brought him fame and exposed him to a life of drama, including a tempestuous relationship with Maeva D'Ascanio, has helped catapult his success. Although he has enjoyed some TV appearances post-Made in Chelsea, such as on Dancing On Ice in 2024, his current focus is on building his personal brand and entrepreneurial ventures. The controversies surrounding his personal life, including his dog Rocky's rehoming and romantic relationships, have all been part of his public image. His current lifestyle in Dubai, a far cry from his past life in London, raises questions about his ability to navigate these financial challenges. The discrepancy between his public image of wealth and success and the reality of his debts suggests a need to re-evaluate his lifestyle and business strategies to achieve true financial stability





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