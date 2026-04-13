Made In Chelsea Star Ollie Locke 'Humiliated' by £45,000 Unpaid Rent Bill and Public Scrutiny

Ollie Locke of Made In Chelsea speaks out about the emotional impact of a £45,000 unpaid rent bill, revealing struggles with mental health and reputational damage following the incident.

Ollie Locke , the Made In Chelsea star, has revealed he is feeling 'humiliated' and that his reputation is suffering after accumulating a £45,000 unpaid rent bill, shared with his husband Gareth. In an exclusive interview with the Daily Mail, Ollie detailed the emotional toll the situation has taken, admitting he's experiencing a 'breakdown' and is in the lowest mental state of his life.

The couple, who were forced to leave their four-bedroom west London home in February due to the unpaid rent, are now facing significant financial and reputational damage. Ollie describes feeling betrayed by friends and struggling with stress-related physical symptoms, emphasizing the difficulty of having his public image challenged after years of positive press. The couple is committed to paying the rent and wants to clear their debt and get back to normal life. The situation involves complex financial challenges. The initial unpaid rent of £25,000 escalated due to late fees and legal costs, reaching £45,000. Adding to the complexity, the couple had a tenant who paid her rent in full each month, believing the money was being passed on to the landlord. However, she later discovered that the rent payments were not being used to cover the rent, leading to a situation where she is now being held liable for the unpaid rent and bills despite fulfilling her obligations. Gareth, Ollie's husband, claims the rent issues stem from problems with other tenants, specifically a fourth lodger who allegedly failed to pay their share. Gareth also attributes the situation to cashflow issues, explaining that as influencers, their income is variable and the money needed to cover the debt needs time to come in from their work. He emphasizes that they are a normal family, budgeting like anyone else, and they intend to repay what they owe and move forward. Ollie confirmed this by saying that they are 100 percent going to pay the rent and the landlord is aware of this. The impact on Ollie's mental health has been profound. He describes the experience as 'incredibly hard' and acknowledges the difficulty of dealing with public scrutiny, especially after years of maintaining a positive image. The couple filmed many scenes of Made In Chelsea at their £4million home and the spin off Beyond Chelsea was also shot there. The situation has highlighted the contrast between the glamorous lifestyle often portrayed on the show and the reality of their financial struggles. Ollie expressed how people’s views of them are being shaped by the show and his curated image on social media. They lived in the home, which was costing them over £7,000 per month, until being forced to leave. The revelation of the unpaid rent has shaken Ollie's confidence and he feels deeply affected by whispers and judgment. He wants to resolve the financial issues, rebuild his reputation, and regain control of his mental well-being, reiterating his commitment to paying the rent as soon as they can, to enable them to move forward as a family.





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Made in Chelsea Star Ollie Locke Says Reputation in Tatters Over Unpaid RentOllie Locke, from Made in Chelsea, reveals he is experiencing a breakdown due to unpaid rent and public scrutiny, leading to emotional distress and damage to his reputation. The couple now owes £45,000, including fines and legal fees, with conflicting claims about who is responsible for the financial issues.

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