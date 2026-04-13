Made in Chelsea Star Ollie Locke Says Reputation in Tatters Over Unpaid Rent

Ollie Locke, from Made in Chelsea, reveals he is experiencing a breakdown due to unpaid rent and public scrutiny, leading to emotional distress and damage to his reputation. The couple now owes £45,000, including fines and legal fees, with conflicting claims about who is responsible for the financial issues.

Ollie Locke , star of the reality TV show Made In Chelsea , has revealed he is experiencing significant personal and financial struggles, admitting to feeling humiliated and seeing his reputation damaged. In an exclusive interview with the Daily Mail, Locke, 39, shared that he is at his lowest point emotionally, attributing this to a breakdown stemming from unpaid rent and related issues.

The situation unfolded after Locke and his husband, Gareth, were forced to leave their four-bedroom home in West London in February due to failure to pay rent, fines, and legal costs, resulting in an outstanding debt of £45,000. Locke confessed that the experience has been incredibly difficult, causing him to experience severe depression and stress-related physical symptoms, including a worsening of his psoriasis. He also expressed hurt over the loss of certain friendships and the negative impact the situation has had on his public image, particularly as someone who has enjoyed a largely positive reputation for 14 years. Locke emphasized the difficulty of dealing with public scrutiny and the effect of seeing people whisper and judge him, adding to his emotional distress and mental health challenges. The unpaid rent, initially totaling £25,000 for three months, has escalated due to late fees and legal costs. The couple had been living in the luxury home, valued at £4 million, while paying over £7,000 monthly, where they often filmed scenes for Made In Chelsea and its recent spin-off, Beyond Chelsea. The situation is complicated by the involvement of other individuals connected to the property. A tenant who lived at the property, named on the tenancy agreement, claims to have paid her rent in full, believing the payments would be forwarded to the landlord, only to discover the money had allegedly been diverted to fund the couple's lavish lifestyle. Despite fulfilling her obligations, she is now being pursued by debt collectors. Meanwhile, Gareth, 37, claims there was a fourth lodger who failed to pay their share, contributing to the financial strain. Gareth maintains that the couple are a normal family with budget constraints, including childcare costs for their two-year-old twins, and that they intend to repay the debt. They both stressed that they are fully committed to paying the outstanding rent. Gareth attempted to downplay the severity of the couple’s financial problems, pointing to the nature of their freelance careers as influencers and the issue of delayed payments. Gareth also insisted that their situation has been made worse by the other tenants at the property who failed to meet their financial obligations. He added that the couple is actively trying to rectify the situation, including working hard to generate income to cover their outstanding debts. However, Ollie Locke insisted that they will ultimately pay the rent and expressed his awareness that they have caused major issues. This situation highlights the complexities of financial responsibilities, especially when coupled with the demands of public image and the pressures of reality television. Both Locke and his husband are facing scrutiny for their financial mismanagement and the impact on the other tenants involved. The event underscores the challenges of maintaining a carefully curated public persona while struggling with significant personal and financial hardship





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