Made In Chelsea Star Tabitha Willett Welcomes Baby Boy Orlando Seven Weeks After Secret Wedding

Tabitha Willett, star of Made In Chelsea, has given birth to a baby boy named Orlando, just seven weeks after marrying Harry Hoare in a surprise ceremony at Chelsea Town Hall.

Made In Chelsea star Tabitha Willett has confirmed the birth of her first child with husband Harry Hoare , just seven weeks after the couple exchanged vows.

The TV personality, 34, who is already a mother to six-year-old daughter Ottilie from her former relationship with Fraser Carruthers, announced the arrival of a baby boy in an Instagram post on Saturday morning. Sharing a sweet snap of the newborn in his hospital cot, she captioned the post simply with his name: Orlando.

Fans and famous friends were quick to share their congratulations, with comments such as You are already so loved, Orlando, The most perfect boy to ever exist, and Huge congratulations to you all. The news comes as a delightful surprise for followers, especially given the whirlwind timeline of Willett's recent life events. Just seven weeks ago, Willett revealed that she and Hoare had secretly married at Chelsea Town Hall.

Taking to Instagram in March, she shared a distorted video clip of herself and Hoare standing on the steps of the King's Road venue while guests showered them with confetti. Eschewing conventional bridal attire, Willett opted for a cream trouser suit and wide-brimmed hat, while Hoare looked smart in a two-piece suit. Her daughter Ottilie served as a bridesmaid, wearing a conventional white lace dress.

Captioning the brief clip, Willett wrote: My feed is full of AI April fool's so I thought I would just leave this here. A separate video shared six days earlier showed her preparing for the ceremony, inviting followers to get ready with her for a day she would never forget.

The engagement had been announced just a few months prior, in November, and came as a surprise to Made In Chelsea fans who had watched her brief romance with co-star Arman Pouladian-Kari play out on screen. Willett later confirmed that she and Hoare had known each other for years before getting together romantically. Writing for The Wedding Edition, she recalled: We stayed in contact but were never close.

It was actually January 1st 2025, at my most single, after putting on my vision board for the year that I wanted to find love... That I replied to an Instagram story of his saying we should grab a drink and catch up soon. He loves telling the story that I slid into his DMs.

We went for a drink, our first date lasted three days, and I called my best friend Ollie Locke after he left and said, I am going to marry this man. It sounds quite unromantic, but I think in your 30s, and as parents (Harry has a daughter too), you want to be sure you are not wasting any time. It was a discussion we had right from the beginning. We aligned on everything and it all felt very uncomplicated.

Not full of fire or passion, just easy. Hoare proposed during their stay at The Lana, a new hotel in the Dorchester Collection, with a placeholder ring. Willett wore a long white dress with a cape. They enjoyed the sunset from the rooftop bar before returning to their room, which was filled with rose petals and candles, with a table set on the balcony for a private dinner.

The couple began the year with a lavish babymoon in Paris, splashing out on a £1,800-a-night stay at the five-star Hôtel Plaza Athénée. Willett, who returned to the long-running E4 show ahead of its 29th series in March, had announced her pregnancy with an adorable video of her getting a scan at the hospital, with daughter Ottilie at her side.

Just days after confirming the engagement, she told Instagram followers that a low-key small wedding was planned for January, though it appears the ceremony actually took place in March. The news of the birth and marriage has delighted fans, who continue to follow her journey on and off screen





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