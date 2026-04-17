Made In Chelsea Stars Lucy Watson and Spencer Matthews Announce Pregnancies on Same Night

Former Made In Chelsea co-stars Lucy Watson and Spencer Matthews have both announced they are expecting babies on the same evening, stirring up old dynamics given their past romantic history. Watson revealed she and her husband James Dunmore are expecting their second son, while Matthews and his wife Vogue Williams announced they are anticipating their fourth child. The overlapping news comes as Matthews and Williams have recently navigated rumours about their marriage.

In a striking coincidence that has captivated fans of the reality television show Made In Chelsea , two former co-stars, Lucy Watson and Spencer Matthews , announced their respective pregnancy news on the same evening. Watson, who planned her announcement meticulously with a professional photoshoot and a brand partnership, revealed she and her husband, James Dunmore, are expecting their second son.

However, mere minutes after her joyous update, Matthews and his wife, Vogue Williams, shared their own pregnancy announcement, confirming they are expecting their fourth child together. This timing, while seemingly coincidental, carries an awkward undertone given Watson and Matthews' tumultuous past. Their brief romance during the 2013 series of Made In Chelsea ended dramatically when Matthews confessed to cheating during a Greek holiday, an infidelity that Lucy discovered through social media after fans alerted her to seeing him with another woman. The betrayal left Watson deeply affected. Years later, she shared with the Daily Mail that she had become more cautious in her romantic life, stating she hadn't dated anyone else seriously since Matthews due to her busy career and a desire to invest time only in a truly compatible partner. She eventually found that partner in fellow Made In Chelsea star James Dunmore. They met on the show in 2015, married six years later in a picturesque Greek ceremony, and welcomed their first child, son Willoughby, in 2024. Meanwhile, Spencer Matthews' path led him to model and DJ Vogue Williams. They met on the Channel 4 show The Jump and married in 2018. The couple are already parents to Theodore, aged seven, Gigi, aged five, and Otto, aged three. Watson's pregnancy announcement featured a series of intimate photos showcasing her baby bump, accompanied by the caption: Our family is growing. AD nothing prepares you for seeing that word, thank you to @clearblue for giving us that moment of clarity. Shortly after, Matthews and Williams posted their news with a simple yet exciting message: BABY NUMBER 4 INCOMING… ❤️❤️. The overlapping announcements arrive amidst speculation about Spencer and Vogue's marriage. The couple had previously faced split rumors after failing to publicly acknowledge their seventh wedding anniversary in June, and Spencer's decision to step back from their joint podcast, Spencer & Vogue, to focus on his solo project, Untapped. However, Vogue has consistently dismissed these rumors, asserting that they are a happy couple and their marriage is secure. She has spoken out about the distress caused by the baseless gossip, particularly concerning its potential impact on their children hearing such falsehoods at school. Vogue had previously addressed these claims directly on Instagram, stating: It’s with great sadness that I have to let you know that Spen and I are NOT breaking up! She expressed her frustration with the persistent narrative, emphasizing the importance of her children not hearing these lies. Despite her efforts to set the record straight, Vogue admitted to The Sun that her denials have done little to silence the rumors, humorously remarking that she might not bother to address them again in the future





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