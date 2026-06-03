Made in Chelsea Stars Ollie Locke and Husband Evicted Over £45,000 Unpaid Rent, Relocate to Countryside

Ollie Locke and Gareth Locke, reality TV stars from Made in Chelsea, were evicted from their £4 million Chelsea home after failing to pay rent, accruing a £45,000 debt. After a brief stay with a friend, they have moved to the South Coast, citing a fresh start. The financial strain is linked to costly IVF and surrogacy expenses during their journey to parenthood.

Reality television personalities Ollie Locke and his husband Gareth have faced significant financial turmoil, resulting in their eviction from a £4 million home in Chelsea due to unpaid rent .

The couple, known for their appearances on Made in Chelsea, were forced to leave their four-bedroom townhouse earlier this year after accumulating a debt that grew to £45,000 when late fees and legal costs were added to three months' unpaid rent. Alongside them, a third tenant whose name was on the lease is also held liable for the debt, despite having paid her share directly to Ollie and Gareth, who allegedly did not forward the money to the landlord.

She claims those funds were used to finance the couple's luxury lifestyle. The couple temporarily stayed with a supportive friend in Barnes, southwest London, near Ollie's best friend Binky Felstead, before ultimately relocating to the South Coast countryside. Their move, announced on Instagram, is framed as a positive new beginning rather than a consequence of financial distress.

Ollie described feeling humiliated and suffering a breakdown, citing the emotional and financial strain from their journey to parenthood, which included approximately £500,000 spent on IVF and surrogacy after losing six pregnancies. They welcomed twins in July 2023. While both Ollie and Gareth insist they are committed to repaying the debt, disputes have emerged about a fourth lodger who allegedly failed to pay their share.

Despite the scandal, they emphasize they are a normal family budgeting like anyone else and are excited about new countryside ventures. The former home, often used for filming Made in Chelsea scenes, including the spin-off Beyond Chelsea, has been sold, and the couple is focusing on rebuilding their lives away from London's pressures





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Ollie Locke Gareth Locke Made In Chelsea Eviction Unpaid Rent Chelsea IVF Surrogacy Relocation Countryside

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