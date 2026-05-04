Made In Chelsea Stars Reveal Hilarious Encounter with Sophie Habboo's 'Hall Pass' Ian Somerhalder

Jamie Laing and Sophie Habboo share a funny story about the night Sophie met her celebrity 'hall pass', Ian Somerhalder, at a Brother's Bond Bourbon launch event, and Jamie's playful jab at 'nepo babies' with a Candy Kittens baby grow for their son Ziggy.

Jamie Laing and Sophie Habboo , known for their appearances on Made In Chelsea , recently shared a humorous and revealing story on their podcast, NewlyParents, detailing their encounter with actor Ian Somerhalder , star of The Vampire Diaries .

Sophie confessed that Somerhalder was her 'hall pass' – a term referring to a pre-approved celebrity with whom a partner would allow a one-time encounter. The story unfolded during the launch event for Somerhalder and his co-star Paul Wesley's bourbon brand, Brother's Bond. Sophie explained that Somerhalder mistakenly believed she was a potential investor, leading to a prolonged and close interaction between the two.

Jamie playfully teased his wife, labeling her a 'creep' for her enthusiastic engagement with the actor, especially given she was breastfeeding their six-month-old son, Ziggy. She admitted to pretending to drink whiskey to maintain the conversation, even going as far as nearly offering to drink from Somerhalder's glass. The encounter began when Sophie and Jamie attended the Brother's Bond Bourbon launch, an event Sophie was excited about due to her long-standing admiration for Somerhalder.

She described him as surprisingly shorter than Jamie but undeniably attractive, noting she was 'thrown on him' upon arrival. Somerhalder, under the impression that Sophie was a significant investor, spent considerable time attempting to sell her his whiskey, offering her multiple samples. Sophie, while actively breastfeeding and therefore abstaining from alcohol, played along, feigning interest and getting remarkably close to the actor.

Jamie observed Sophie's unusually coy behavior and jokingly questioned whether she anticipated the encounter escalating into a night together. The podcast discussion highlighted the playful dynamic between Jamie and Sophie, with Jamie repeatedly teasing his wife about her flirtatious interaction with her 'hall pass'. Beyond the amusing anecdote about Ian Somerhalder, the podcast episode followed a recent Instagram post by Jamie that playfully addressed the topic of 'nepo babies'.

He showcased a baby grow for their son Ziggy, emblazoned with the words 'Future Candy Kittens CEO', referencing his successful confectionery company, Candy Kittens, valued at £15 million. The post included the hashtag '#nepobaby', acknowledging the advantages Ziggy might have due to his parents' success. The baby grow also featured a clever alteration of Candy Kittens' slogan, changing 'I'm made with plants' to 'I'm made with Laing & Habboo', a nod to Jamie and Sophie's partnership.

This lighthearted gesture further demonstrates the couple's playful public persona and their embrace of current cultural conversations





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Jamie Laing Sophie Habboo Ian Somerhalder Vampire Diaries Made In Chelsea Newlyparents Podcast Brother's Bond Bourbon Hall Pass Celebrity Encounter Nepo Baby Candy Kittens

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Ian Wright claims £60million star has solved huge Arsenal problemIan Wright has launched a staunch defence of Arsenal striker Viktor Gyokeres after his man of the match display against Fulham.

Read more »

Premier League share explanation on Benjamin Sesko goal for Man United vs Liverpool after VAR checkManchester United face Liverpool on Sunday afternoon knowing that a point will see them qualify for the Champions League

Read more »

Conjoined twins share 'crushing' fears after doctor's heartbreaking prognosisConjoined twins Carmen and Lupita Andrade, 25, defied doctor's expectations after they were given just three days to live after being born — and they have now shared what may happen in their 40s

Read more »

Businessman Jailed for Murder Back in Court for Attacking Father and Threatening NeighboursIan Griffin, previously convicted of murdering his girlfriend in Paris, has pleaded guilty to assaulting his father and threatening a neighbour. He is currently in custody awaiting sentencing.

Read more »

VR sculpting changed how I learn 3D, and made it funIan Dean is Editor, Digital Arts & 3D at Creative Bloq, and the former editor of many leading magazines. These titles included ImagineFX, 3D World and video game titles Play and Official PlayStation Magazine. Ian launched Xbox magazine X360 and edited PlayStation World.

Read more »

This Unreal Engine 5 Star Wars racer has surprisingly old-school art directionIan Dean is Editor, Digital Arts & 3D at Creative Bloq, and the former editor of many leading magazines. These titles included ImagineFX, 3D World and video game titles Play and Official PlayStation Magazine. Ian launched Xbox magazine X360 and edited PlayStation World.

Read more »