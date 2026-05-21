Madeleine McCann's Parents Criticize Channel 5 True Crime Drama About Their Daughter's Disappearance

Madeleine McCann's parents have expressed disapproval of a new Channel 5 true crime drama that portrays their daughter's mother being cross-examined by police during the initial investigation into her disappearance. The family, who had no involvement in the show's making, finds it hurtful and seeks to stop such programs 'having a negative impact' on their lives.

Madeleine McCann's parents have hit out at a new Channel 5 true crime drama about their daughter's disappearance claiming it has had a 'negative impact' on their family.

In a statement on Wednesday, Mr and Mrs McCann raised concerns over the 'negative impact' such programmes have on their family as they continue to grieve 19 years after Madeleine vanished while on holiday. They also added they were 'disappointed' in the new drama and criticized the show for having no involvement whatsoever. Channel 5 acknowledged the sensitivity of the drama's subject matter, but said the production team had 'worked carefully to ensure accuracy, restraint and fairness'.

A spokesperson for Channel 5 added that they informed the McCann family of both the production and the transmission date. Ms Bayston - who bears a remarkable likeness to Mrs McCann - has previously had small parts in Killing Eve and Slow Horses, but this role is the biggest of her career so far. The drama comes after UK police were granted further funding in March to continue investigating Madeleine's disappearance, albeit with a reduced budget.

The production team worked carefully to ensure accuracy, restraint and fairness, particularly given the sensitivity of the subject matter. Laura Bayston as Kate McCann in new Channel 5 drama. Graduated writer-director Paula Wittig and UK child actress Ruby Ranson are a part of the new 90-minute film. The drama makes use of official police material, documentary evidence and recorded testimony to provide an alternative perspective on the case and its handling.

Speaking ahead of its release, Ms Bayston said the hardest scene to film was police offering the deal if she admitted killing Madeleine, describing it as 'truly horrific and an absolute punch in the guts'





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