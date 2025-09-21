Madeleine McCann Suspect's 'Special Place' Revealed: Grandmother Details Search at Arade Dam

A grandmother has disclosed to British police the location where Madeleine McCann suspect Christian Brueckner frequented. This revelation led to a search of the Arade Dam, but no evidence was found. The grandmother, Elke Piro, and her husband were acquainted with Brueckner for years and believe he may have taken Madeleine to this location.

Elke Piro, a 69-year-old grandmother, has revealed to British police that she informed them two years ago about Christian Brueckner 's 'special place,' the Arade Dam , in connection to the Madeleine McCann case. Alongside her husband, Bernhard, 72, the Piros were acquainted with Brueckner for years. She detailed how the convicted sex offender would disappear for extended periods at the dam, located approximately 30 miles from Praia da Luz, where Madeleine vanished in 2007.

This information led to a search of the area, which, however, yielded no evidence. Brueckner, recently released from jail after serving a portion of his sentence for the rape of a 72-year-old, was known to spend time at the Piros' rural Algarve home, often staying in his Volkswagen camper van. Elke shared that Brueckner 'loved the lakeside' and would frequent the location for days at a time, leading her to alert the police when she learned of his status as a suspect in the McCann case. She pinpointed the exact spot he described, hoping it would provide a clue, but the search proved unsuccessful. She believes he may have taken the missing toddler to the location





