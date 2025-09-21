Madeleine McCann Suspect's 'Special Place' Revealed: Grandmother Points Police to Arade Dam

A woman who knew Madeleine McCann suspect Christian Brueckner has informed British police about a specific location, Arade Dam, where he spent significant time, potentially connecting him to the toddler's disappearance. The information led to a police search, though no evidence was found. This development adds a new element to the ongoing investigation, with authorities considering the possibility of extraditing Brueckner.

Brueckner, a convicted sex offender recently released from jail after serving part of a sentence for rape, was known to spend extended periods at the dam, often staying in his Volkswagen camper van. Piro told The Sun on Sunday that she informed the police about Brueckner's fondness for the lakeside area, where he would disappear for days at a time. She was able to pinpoint a specific area described by Brueckner, which was then searched by authorities. While the search yielded no evidence, Piro believes Brueckner may have taken Madeleine to this location. This revelation follows interviews with British police conducted with the Piros, who housed Brueckner months before Madeleine's abduction. The Met Police's Operation Grange, leading the investigation, has found themselves working closely with German and Portuguese authorities. The Piros, who first met Brueckner in 1995 and maintained contact until 2018, had previously been questioned by Portuguese and German detectives. Piro expresses her belief that Brueckner harmed the toddler and is frustrated that she hasn't been able to provide more helpful information to the police. Her hope is that the police can find a way to bring him to trial in the UK. She is ready to cooperate and testify. Piro thinks the paedophile targeted the McCann's apartment before stumbling upon Madeleine. She describes Brueckner as a 'classic sociopath' and a 'terrible alcoholic,' noting his unpredictable behavior. While she didn't feel directly threatened by him, who stayed with the couple following his fuel theft in 2006, she felt uneasy. She never allowed him to stay in the house, and Brueckner's last request for accommodation in 2018 was denied. In 2020, Brueckner was named the prime suspect in the Madeleine McCann case, with his VW camper van seized from the Piros' breaker's yard the previous year. Sir Mark Rowley, Met boss, has suggested that Brueckner could be extradited if new evidence emerged, emphasizing the possibility of prosecuting the murder of a British subject in the UK. Rowley stated that police are still working with German and Portuguese authorities. The German inquiry is currently at a standstill, as the prosecutor doesn't feel they can proceed with prosecution. Brueckner remains a suspect for the British. The investigation continues with efforts to gather and assess any new evidence that could possibly bring a new light to the case





