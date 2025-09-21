Madeleine McCann Suspect's 'Special Place' Revealed by Witness, Igniting Search

A woman who knew Madeleine McCann suspect Christian Brueckner has revealed details about his visits to a dam near where the girl disappeared, leading to a police search. The witness believes Brueckner harmed the toddler and may have taken her to this location. The Met Police continues to investigate with German and Portuguese authorities, considering the possibility of extradition and UK prosecution.

Elke Piro, a 69-year-old woman who knew Madeleine McCann suspect Christian Brueckner for years, has revealed to British police details about his frequent visits to Arade Dam , a location 30 miles from where Madeleine vanished in 2007. Two years ago, Piro shared this information, describing how Brueckner would disappear at the dam 'for a week at a time', sparking a police search of the area.

Brueckner, who was released from jail earlier this week after serving time for rape, often stayed in his Volkswagen camper van near the Piros' rural Algarve home. Piro, along with her husband Bernhard, 72, first met Brueckner in 1995 and maintained contact with him until 2018. She is now convinced that Brueckner harmed the missing toddler and believes he may have taken Madeleine to the dam. The Met Police's Operation Grange, which is leading the investigation, searched the area, guided by Piro's precise description of the location where Brueckner would spend time, but no evidence was found. Piro expressed her sadness at not being able to provide any new evidence to the police, and described her frustration and the hope that Brueckner can be brought to trial in the UK. She also revealed her belief that Brueckner likely targeted the McCann's holiday apartment for monetary gain, and stumbled upon Madeleine while she was sleeping. Piro portrays Brueckner as a 'classic sociopath' and a 'terrible alcoholic', describing him as someone who could switch between being 'kind and gentle or crazy and raging about sex'. She admitted that she always felt something strange about him, even though she never felt directly threatened. Brueckner, who was declared homeless, stayed with the couple, including during the time he was on the run from German police in 2016. The Piros refused his request to stay with them in 2018. In 2020, Brueckner was named as the prime suspect in Madeleine's disappearance, and his camper van was seized. Sir Mark Rowley, the Met boss, recently stated that Brueckner's extradition is possible should new evidence surface. The Met Police are collaborating with German and Portuguese authorities on the case. Rowley also highlighted the possibility of charging Brueckner in the UK, given the potential extra-territorial nature of the crime. The German prosecutor has concluded that they lack sufficient grounds to prosecute Brueckner in Germany, but the UK police continue to regard him as a suspect. The Piros had been interviewed by Portuguese, German and now British detectives in relation to the case. Piro hopes that the police will find a way to bring Brueckner to trial in the UK and is willing to testify if needed. Her testimony offers a window into the suspect's habits and potential connections to the area where Madeleine disappeared





