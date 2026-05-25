Madness frontman Suggs says performing in Brighton this summer will be 'great fun'

Suggs, the lead singer of the chart-topping ska band Madness, says he expects the band's two nights playing on the beach in July to be 'great fun'. He also reflects on how much the band was picked up by the younger generations and how they had to adapt their performances for the audience.

Madness frontman Suggs says getting to perform on stage is still fun as he prepares for the band's sold-out Brighton beach show this summer. The lead singer of the chart-topping ska band spent a lot of time by the seaside, both in his youth and later life through holidays and his links to Whitstable, where his wife is from.

Suggs, who was born in Hastings, East Sussex, added he expected the band's two nights playing on the beach in July to be great fun. He also reflected on how much the band was picked up by the younger generations, leading them to have to adapt their performances for the audience. Suggs and Madness performed on the roof of Buckingham Palace as part of Queen Elizabeth's Diamond Jubilee celebrations.

The band also embraced the art of making music videos, something which they became known for as channels such as MTV began to pioneer the format. More recently, Suggs has been lending his voice to other local projects, including writing a song for Whitstable Town to celebrate their FA Vase win in May 2025, which he said was happy times.

Suggs and Madness are due to play on Brighton beach on 23 and 24 July, the former date having been added due to the excess demand to see the band





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Madness Suggs Brighton Beach Show Performing On Stage Younger Generations Adapt Their Performances Music Videos Buckingham Palace Whitstable Town FA Vase Win

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