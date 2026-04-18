Madonna Accused of Lip-Syncing During Coachella Cameo with Sabrina Carpenter

Pop icon Madonna faces backlash and accusations of lip-syncing during her surprise guest appearance at Coachella, performing alongside Sabrina Carpenter. Fans expressed disappointment and labeled the performance a 'fraud', sparking renewed debate about the authenticity of live music and recalling past criticisms.

Madonna 's highly anticipated stage return during Sabrina Carpenter 's second weekend headline performance at Coachella has been overshadowed by accusations of lip-syncing. The Material Girl, who appeared alongside Carpenter in a striking purple corset, shorts, gloves, and high-heeled boots, was branded a fraud by many fans. These critics claim she merely mimed her vocals while Carpenter delivered a live performance, creating an illusion of singing along to pre-recorded backing tracks.

This controversy has reignited memories of Elton John's infamous 2004 awards show critique, where he reportedly called Madonna a fairground stripper and a nightmare, suggesting artists who lip-sync should be ashamed. The years-long feud between the two music icons, which reportedly concluded in 2023, has resurfaced in fan discussions online. Spectators observing the Friday night performance in the California desert echoed these sentiments, and their critiques extended to Carpenter as well.

Many online comments pointed out the discrepancy between the vocal track and when the microphone was near the artists' mouths. One X user remarked that Madonna was 'helped' by a very loud backing voice track and suggested that the performance could indeed be labeled as lip-syncing. This observer also noted that Sabrina Carpenter appeared to be singing over a backing track during her own set, implying that live singing might be a rarity at the festival, which they described as having transformed into a parade rather than a purely live event.

Another user offered a more direct observation: 'Madonna is lip syncing and Sabrina is singing over the backing track. Sabrina sounds great.' However, a third commenter expressed disappointment, stating, 'An old woman can still dream.... But what bothers me most is that Madonna could have done a better job at lip syncing.' The criticism continued with one individual stating with certainty, 'Lip syncing, I'm pretty sure. The vocals aren't matching with when the microphone goes to their mouth. Madonna has always been a terrible singer. If she hadn't used outrageous costumes and behaviour we would never have heard of her.'

Further adding to the negative feedback, another attendee ventured, 'Madonna lip-syncing while Sabrina live-singing. Terrible song. It'll go nowhere.' The 67-year-old pop icon made her appearance towards the conclusion of Carpenter's set, a notable moment occurring two decades after her own historically successful 2006 Coachella headlining performance. Madonna emerged from beneath the stage, joining Carpenter for renditions of parts of her 1990 hit Vogue and her 1989 classic Like a Prayer.

These performances were underscored by prominent backing vocals, as reported by Page Six. Moving to a section of the stage that extended into the audience, Madonna expressed her gratitude, saying, 'Wow, thank you… Sabrina, thank you so much for inviting me on your show.' Carpenter, in turn, replied, 'No thanks needed, Madonna.' The Express Yourself hitmaker then shared her personal connection to the festival, stating, 'Well, I have a few things I want to get off my chest. So, 20 years ago today I performed at Coachella. I was in the dance tent, and it was the first time I performed Confessions on a Dance Floor part one in America. It was such a thrill - and it’s a thrill to be back. It’s a full circle moment, you know? Very meaningful for me.'

Madonna concluded her remarks with a message of unity: 'Let’s try to be together. Let’s try to avoid disagreements. And to that point, the great thing about music is that it brings people together.' Carpenter's second weekend performance also featured other celebrity cameos, including Terry Crews, who reenacted a scene from White Chicks, and Geena Davis, who delivered a monologue reminiscent of one given by Susan Sarandon during Carpenter's first weekend show.





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