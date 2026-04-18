Madonna Accused of Lip-Syncing During Coachella Comeback with Sabrina Carpenter

Pop icon Madonna's guest appearance at Coachella alongside Sabrina Carpenter has sparked controversy, with fans accusing the singer of lip-syncing during their joint performance. The performance, which featured hits like Vogue and Like a Prayer, drew criticism for allegedly relying heavily on pre-recorded vocals, reigniting past critiques of Madonna's stage presence and vocal performance.

Madonna 's highly anticipated stage return at Coachella , joining Sabrina Carpenter for her second weekend headline performance, has been overshadowed by accusations of lip-syncing. Social media platforms buzzed with fan reactions, many labeling the iconic artist a fraud for her synchronized performance with Carpenter. Sporting a striking purple corset, matching shorts, gloves, and high-heeled boots, Madonna appeared to be miming along to pre-recorded vocals while sharing the stage with the younger singer. This controversy arrives shortly before the July 3 release of Madonna 's new album, Confessions II, adding another layer of public scrutiny to her comeback.

The accusations of lip-syncing have drawn parallels to past criticisms, with one disappointed fan referencing Elton John's infamous 2004 awards show comments. In a 2012 outburst, John, who eventually reconciled with Madonna in 2023 after a years-long feud, had sharply criticized artists who lip-sync, calling them ashamed and referring to Madonna as a 'fairground stripper' and a 'nightmare.'

Beyond the ghost of past controversies, many attendees and viewers of the Friday night performance in the California desert expressed similar sentiments. One X user observed, 'Madonna WAS helped by a very high volume backing voice track. Someone could argue and call it lip syncing. I would not disagree with them. But, hey, Sabrina did the same during her gig. But then, it is Coachella: it has become more like a parade rather than a live event.' Another commenter pointed out the discrepancy, stating, 'Madonna is lip syncing and Sabrina is singing over the backing track. Sabrina sounds great.'

A particularly harsh critique came from a fan who lamented, 'An old woman can still dream.... But what bothers me most is that Madonna could have done a better job at lip syncing.' Further adding to the criticism, another individual noted, 'Lip syncing, I'm pretty sure. The vocals aren't matching with when the microphone goes to their mouth. Madonna has always been a terrible singer. If she hadn't used outrageous costumes and behaviour we would never have heard of her.' One more observer offered a blunt assessment: 'Madonna lip-syncing while Sabrina live-singing. Terrible song. It'll go nowhere.'

The pop icon, aged 67, made her appearance late in Carpenter's set, marking a return to the Coachella stage twenty years after her own landmark 2006 performance. Emerging from below the stage, Madonna joined Carpenter for renditions of portions of her 1990 hit Vogue and her 1989 anthem Like a Prayer, both accompanied by prominent backing vocals, as reported by Page Six.

As Madonna moved to a section of the stage extending into the audience, she expressed her gratitude, saying, 'Wow, thank you… Sabrina, thank you so much for inviting me on your show.' Carpenter reciprocated the warmth, replying, 'No thanks needed, Madonna.' Madonna then shared her personal reflections, stating, 'Well, I have a few things I want to get off my chest. So, 20 years ago today I performed at Coachella. I was in the dance tent, and it was the first time I performed Confessions on a Dance Floor part one in America. It was such a thrill - and it’s a thrill to be back. It’s a full circle moment, you know? Very meaningful for me.'

In a moment of broader reflection, Madonna addressed the audience with a message of unity: 'Let’s try to be together. Let’s try to avoid disagreements. And to that point, the great thing about music is that it brings people together.' Carpenter's second weekend performance also featured other notable celebrity cameos, including actor Terry Crews, who reenacted a scene from White Chicks by performing Vanessa Carlton's A Thousand Miles. Additionally, Geena Davis delivered a monologue reminiscent of one performed by her Thelma & Louise co-star Susan Sarandon during Carpenter's first weekend headline show.





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