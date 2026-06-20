Madonna Considers Sending Adopted Twins to Top-Ranked UK School

Madonna is reportedly considering sending her adopted twins Stella and Estere to one of the UK's top-ranked schools in the fall. The Material Girl has toured Cheltenham Ladies College for her 13-year-old daughters, according to The Sun.

Madonna is reportedly considering sending her adopted twins Stella and Estere to one of the UK's top-ranked schools in the fall. The Material Girl has toured Cheltenham Ladies College for her 13-year-old daughters, according to The Sun.

The school, known as the 'female version of Eton,' costs approximately $89,000 a year in tuition alone. Madonna adopted the twins in Malawi in 2017 and would likely have them board at the school, despite owning a home in London's Marylebone district. The singer has been spending more time in the UK, focusing on new music with producer Stuart Price.

Cheltenham Ladies' College was founded in 1853 and is considered one of the hardest private schools in the UK to get into. The school's campus includes stately academic facilities, a 300-seat theater, high-tech sports centers, and leafy quads. Former pupils have included notable individuals such as Kristin Scott Thomas and Elon Musk's ex-wife, Talulah Riley.

Madonna has a history of residing in the UK with her then-husband, director Guy Ritchie, and has also been spotted living and working in London to focus on new music. The singer has a total of six children, including adopted children David Banda and Mercy James, both 20. Stella and Estere have gone back to their native country a number of times on behalf of her charity, Raising Malawi.

Madonna has shared that the girls have a lot of empathy for vulnerable children in need of life-saving medical care and are grateful to be living in a country where medical care is readily available. She added that they are closer because they have a common goal of making Malawi a better country for kids to grow up.

Madonna's decision to send her daughters to a UK school may be driven by her desire to give them a 'proper British education,' according to a source. The singer has been considering other schools but has her fingers crossed that Stella and Estere will be starting at Cheltenham in September. Madonna's commitment to her charity and her children's well-being is evident in her actions and decisions.

Her dedication to making a positive impact in Malawi and her children's lives is admirable and inspiring





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Madonna Stella Estere Cheltenham Ladies College UK School Adoption Charity

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