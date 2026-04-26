Madonna Dazzles in Pink Corset at Confessions II Release Party, Teases Grindr Vinyl Edition

Madonna celebrated the release of her new album, Confessions II, with a glamorous party in West Hollywood and announced a special edition vinyl release exclusive to the Grindr app. The event followed her Coachella performance with Sabrina Carpenter and sparked a wave of support from fans defending her against recent criticism.

Madonna , the iconic singer, made a striking appearance at her Confessions II album release party in West Hollywood on Saturday night. The 67-year-old artist turned heads in a daring ensemble featuring a pink corset, a delicate lace veil, a frilly skirt, fishnet tights, and long black heeled boots, complemented by tinted shades.

She was accompanied by her boyfriend, Akeem Morris, 29, who opted for a more relaxed look in a navy and white tracksuit. The event, held at The Abbey, also drew in fellow musicians Lily Allen and Bebe Rexha. Following the party, Madonna took to Instagram to announce a special edition of Confessions II – a vinyl release exclusive to the Grindr app.

The promotional image showcased her impressive physique bathed in pink light, with a caption reading, 'Motha made something, just for you. Pre-order the @grindr Edition of CONFESSIONS II now in the Grindr app.

' This release marks the continuation of her acclaimed 2005 album, Confessions on a Dance Floor, and is her first full-length project since 2019’s Madame X. Madonna had previously teased the album’s progress in February, expressing her dedication to the new music and her excitement to share it with her fans. She playfully hinted at the album’s title, joking, 'Confessions Part 2. Just nobody tell Usher!

' alongside studio photos set to her song Future Lovers. The release party and album announcement come on the heels of Madonna’s performance at Coachella, where she joined Sabrina Carpenter onstage for renditions of her classic hits, Like A Prayer and Vogue. While the performance sparked some debate online, with some criticizing the crowd’s lukewarm reception, Madonna celebrated the moment as 'a moment in history.

' She shared backstage photos and expressed her joy at bringing Confessions II back to its origins. The performance had initially drawn criticism, with some calling for her retirement, but fans quickly rallied to her defense, denouncing the criticism as ageist and misogynistic. Supporters emphasized her enduring talent and right to continue performing and expressing herself. The singer’s continued relevance and willingness to push boundaries remain a testament to her status as a pop culture icon





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Madonna Confessions II Album Release Coachella Grindr Akeem Morris Lily Allen Bebe Rexha

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