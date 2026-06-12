Madonna Reflects on Career and New Album in Intimate BBC Interview with Graham Norton

Madonna sits down with Graham Norton for a BBC special recorded at London's Koko venue, discussing her career, her new album Confessions II, and her recent Coachella performance. The interview, featuring guest Stuart Price, airs before the album's release and is tied to a companion short film starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Kate Moss.

Madonna is set to engage in an intimate, in-depth conversation with Graham Norton for a special BBC One program, reflecting on her extraordinary career as she promotes her forthcoming album, Confessions II.

The fifty-minute interview, recorded at the iconic Koko venue in Camden, London-a site significant for hosting Madonna's first UK performance in 1983 and later the launch of her 2005 landmark album, Confessions on a Dance Floor-is described as an unmissable television event. During the sit-down, Madonna, 67, discusses her early days in New York, her enduring connection to the United Kingdom, her recent performance at the Coachella festival, and the stories, inspirations, and creative process behind her new project.

Graham Norton, 63, a lifelong fan, expressed his excitement, noting the special significance of meeting Madonna on the dance floor where she first performed in London over three decades ago. He praised her status as a legendary pop icon who continues to inspire audiences to dance. The interview is expected to feature special guests, including Madonna's longtime collaborator, Stuart Price.

Jonathan Rothery, Head of BBC Popular Music TV, called the opportunity to host an in-depth conversation between Madonna and Norton a clear priority, highlighting Madonna's inimitable artistry and Norton's mastery of the interview format. The program, produced by Norton's So Television, will air on BBC One on Friday, June 26, at 10:40 p.m., with a radio version on BBC Radio 2 on Saturday, July 4, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. It will later be available on BBC iPlayer and BBC Sounds.

This interview arrives just one week before the release of Madonna's highly anticipated fifteenth studio album, Confessions II, the sequel to her 2005 classic. To accompany the album, Madonna will debut a short film titled Confessions II - The Film, directed by David Toro and Solomon Chase. The film, which premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival, features a star-studded cast including actors Benedict Cumberbatch and Richard E. Grant, model Kate Moss, and Madonna's daughter, Lourdes Leon.

According to the festival, the ambitious visual work exceeds ten minutes and is built around the first six tracks of the album, including I Feel So Free and Bring Your Love with Sabrina Carpenter. It is presented as a single, continuous piece that weaves together interconnected, music-driven sequences into an immersive experience, exploring themes of control and surrender, visibility and anonymity.

The film aims to give physicality to the music, creating a tension between being seen and disappearing into a crowd. In addition to the broadcast and film, reports suggest Madonna is in secret talks to stage a UK show to celebrate the album's release. The interview thus serves as a key moment in the promotional campaign for Confessions II, offering fans an exclusive glimpse into the mind of one of pop music's most enduring and innovative figures





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