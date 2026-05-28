Madonna Reveals JFK Jr. Was the Best Lover She Ever Had in Candid Interview

In a surprise confession during a Grindr interview, Madonna stated that John F. Kennedy Jr. was the best lover she had ever had, shedding light on their brief late-1980s romance while she was still married to Sean Penn. The revelation stunned the panel and reignited discussion about the relationship, which ended amid reported disapproval from JFK Jr.'s mother, Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis.

Madonna has never been shy about discussing her high-profile romantic history, but her most recent revelation about John F. Kennedy Jr. left even many longtime fans stunned.

The 67-year-old Queen of Pop disclosed that JFK Jr. was the best lover she had ever had, reflecting on their brief romance in the late 1980s. At that time, Madonna was at the peak of her career, having just released the critically acclaimed album Like a Prayer, and she was still legally married to actor Sean Penn.

Meanwhile, JFK Jr. was working as an assistant district attorney in Manhattan and was publicly linked to model Christina Haag. Though their relationship was short-lived, it clearly made a lasting impression on Madonna. The confession emerged during a candid interview for Grindr, where she was promoting her upcoming album Confessions II. Designer Raul Lopez asked the panel, Who was your best d**k down?

Madonna responded by saying she would only name deceased individuals, then covered her mouth and whispered, John Kennedy Jr. The other interview participants-including playwright Jeremy O. Harris, Bob the Drag Queen, dancer Ivy Mugler, designer Raul Lopez, and Interview magazine's Marcello Gutierrez-were visibly shocked by the admission. Lopez added, Everyone says his d**k was crazy and he was a good f***. to which Madonna replied with an agreeing, Mmm hmm.

The revelation quickly became headline news, underscoring Madonna's reputation for unapologetic honesty about her personal life. Following their fleeting romance, both Madonna and JFK Jr. moved on to other relationships. JFK Jr. famously married Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy in 1996, a union that tragically ended in 1999 when the couple, along with her sister Lauren Bessette, died in a plane crash. Madonna later married filmmaker Guy Ritchie in 2000; they divorced eight years later.

In more recent years, Madonna has been romantically linked to Akeem Morris, who is 38 years younger. Throughout her dating history, Madonna has been involved with numerous high-profile figures, including Warren Beatty, Tupac Shakur, Dennis Rodman, and Alex Rodriguez.

Nevertheless, it seems the late Kennedy heir held a special place in her memory. Biographical accounts suggest the attraction was mutual. Christopher Anderson, author of The Day John Died, wrote that John was dazzled by the notion of dating Madonna, describing her as the most glamorous, celebrated, and exciting woman of her generation. Erika Belle, a close friend of Madonna's at the time, noted in Anderson's biography that John was totally in awe during their first meeting.

Another biography, An Intimate Oral Biography by Liz McNeil and RoseMarie Terenzio, claimed Madonna pursued him, with a friend stating, She came on to him and it was flattery. The relationship ultimately faded, and neither Madonna nor JFK Jr. ever publicly explained why it ended. Reports later indicated that JFK Jr.'s mother, former First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, disapproved of the romance.

According to journalist J. Randy Taraborrelli, author of Jackie: Public, Private, Secret, Onassis was troubled that Madonna was still married to Sean Penn at the time. Taraborrelli also noted that Onassis was confounded by Madonna's penchant for attention, contrasting sharply with Jackie's lifelong effort to avoid paparazzi. The biographer revealed that Onassis even attended one of Madonna's performances incognito, wearing a red wig to avoid recognition.

An associate who accompanied her reported that when Onassis asked, How do I look? the reply was, You look just like Jackie Onassis in a red wig. Taraborrelli added that while Onassis thought Madonna was good in the show, she did not want to validate the relationship by being photographed. The dynamic between the pop icon and the Kennedy heir remains a captivating footnote in celebrity history, highlighting the clash between Madonna's calculated provocation and the Kennedy family's guarded privacy





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