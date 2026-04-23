Madonna's Vintage Costumes Missing from Coachella – Police Say Items Likely Lost, Not Stolen

Several vintage costume pieces belonging to Madonna went missing after her Coachella performance. Police investigation suggests the items may have been accidentally lost rather than stolen, potentially falling off a golf cart. Madonna is offering a reward for their return.

Pop icon Madonna has appealed to the public for help in recovering several vintage costume pieces that went missing after her performance at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California.

The 67-year-old singer revealed on Instagram that a jacket, corset, dress, and other garments disappeared following her set alongside headliner Sabrina Carpenter on Friday. She emphasized the historical significance of these items, stating they are 'part of my history' and that other archival pieces from the same era are also missing. Madonna is offering a reward for their safe return and has provided an email address – infomaverick2026@gmail.com – for anyone with information.

Initial reports suggested the items may have been stolen, but the Indio Police Department has clarified that there is 'no evidence' of intentional theft. According to law enforcement, the items were last seen on a golf cart at the Empire Polo Grounds shortly after 1:30 am on Saturday, April 18, 2026. The police believe the two bags containing the costumes may have fallen off the golf cart while being transported to a bus.

A missing property report was filed on Saturday evening at approximately 7:32 pm. The missing items include a purple leather Gucci bomber jacket and matching knee-high boots previously worn at the 2005 MTV European Music Awards, a lavender Moschino corset valued at around $25,000, lavender gloves, a slit-and-teddy combo, thigh-highs, and a purple set of trunks.

Despite having a large glam squad – including stylist Rita Melssen, hairstylist Matt Benns, make-up artist Marcelo Gutierrez, and three fashion assistants – the costumes were reportedly lost backstage. This has raised questions about how such valuable items could have gone missing. Madonna expressed her hope that 'some kind soul' will find the pieces and return them. She also highlighted the emotional value of the garments, reiterating their importance as a representation of her career and legacy.

The incident occurred after Madonna performed her hits Vogue and Like a Prayer, as well as a new song, during a performance that she described as a 'full-circle moment,' referencing her 2006 Coachella appearance. She expressed gratitude to Sabrina Carpenter and everyone involved in making the performance possible





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Madonna Coachella Costume Missing Vintage Police

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