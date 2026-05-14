Madonna, Shakira and BTS to Headline World Cup Final Half-time Show

The World Cup final, which will be held in New Jersey on 19 July, will feature a half-time show headlined by Madonna, Shakira and K-pop boy band BTS. The show will be the first of its kind at a World Cup final.

Madonna , Shakira and K-pop boy band BTS will co-headline the Super Bowl-style half-time show at this summer's World Cup final. The tournament, which will be co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico, concludes with the final in New Jersey on 19 July.

Pre-match performances at showpiece occasions such as the Champions League final have become commonplace, but this will be the first half-time show at a World Cup final. Colombian pop star Shakira is releasing her official World Cup song Dai Dai - an Italian phrase meaning 'let's go' or 'come on' and also featuring Nigerian singer Burna Boy - on Thursday.

The 49-year-old Hips Don't Lie singer also released Waka Waka (This Time for Africa) for the 2010 tournament in South Africa.

'Queen of Pop' Madonna is the best-selling female music artist of all time and is preparing to release her 15th album, Confessions II, on 3 July. In April, the 67-year-old made a surprise guest appearance during Sabrina Carpenter's headline set at the Coachella music festival for a duet of Vogue and Like A Prayer.

Meanwhile, the seven members of BTS are the best-selling music act in South Korean history, with more than 45 million albums sold. They and Coldplay had a UK number three hit with My Universe in 2021. The band have been making their comeback after a three-year music hiatus to complete their mandatory military service, and will be in the middle of an 85-date world tour when they perform at the final.

In March, Fifa president Gianni Infantino said the show 'will be a historic moment for the Fifa World Cup, befitting the biggest sporting event in the world'





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