The pop icon releases a six‑song video featuring Kate Moss, Benedict Cumberbatch, Richard E Grant, Gwendoline Christie and footballer Cole Palmer, sparking widespread social‑media reaction.

Madonna has turned her latest release into a full‑blown cinematic event, unveiling a music video that showcases the first six tracks from her new album Confessions II.

The 67‑year‑old pop legend enlisted a roster of British celebrities for cameo roles, creating a distinctly Anglo‑centric vibe that reflects her long‑standing fascination with the United Kingdom. Among the stars appearing in the visually striking clip are supermodel Kate Moss, actor Benedict Cumber{batch}, veteran performer Richard E Grant, actress G⨚, and surprisingly, England footballer Cole Palmer.

The video, which debuted on a Monday, is funded by the LGBTQ dating platform Grindr and features Madonna dancing through a series of elaborate set pieces, ranging from a neon‑lit dancefloor to a gritty bathroom scene that has quickly become a talking point on social media. The bathroom tableau dominates the narrative, positioning the footballer Cole Palmer at a urinal beside a group of muscular men, while Grant and the actress peer over a stall as a couple engages in an intimate encounter.

Benedict Cumber{batch} appears in a tailored suit, adding a dash of sophistication to the otherwise raucous setting, and Gνδелιηe Cгiѕτтe delivers an exaggerated, almost theatrical expression as she watches the scene unfold. Madonna herself strides through the corridor, lightly touching the backs of the urinating men, a gesture that blends provocation with a nod to classic pop performance art.

Earlier in the video, Sabrina Carpenter makes a brief appearance, crawling across the dance floor before the British invasion takes over, while Kate Moss re‑enters the frame during a lyric that references a notorious 2005 incident involving the model and cocaine. The lyric, "He's a DJ, hide the cocaine," is timed to coincide with Moss's close‑up, prompting a wave of reactions that range from nostalgic amusement to critical commentary on the media's past treatment of the model.

The inclusion of Cole Palmer has sparked particular curiosity, given his recent omission from the England squad ahead of the World Cup. Fans took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to speculate about the footballer's involvement, with many suggesting that Madonna's son, David Banda, a known football enthusiast, may have facilitated the connection. Comments ranged from bewildered laughter to earnest curiosity, with some users joking about the improbability of the collaboration and others demanding a documentary about the behind‑the‑scenes negotiations.

Beyond the novelty of the cameos, the video also revisits Madonna's personal history of embracing British culture during her marriage to Guy Ritchie. During that period, she frequently adopted a faux English accent, a affectation that was widely parodied but underscored her genuine affection for the island's aesthetics and personalities.

By surrounding herself with iconic British talent, Madonna not only pays homage to her Anglophile past but also reinvents it for a contemporary audience, blending nostalgia, celebrity culture, and bold visual storytelling into a single, unforgettable audiovisual experience





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