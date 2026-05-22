Maeda Set to Join Premier League Club after Celtic Contract Ends

Maeda's desire to play in the Premier League has been a subject of interest, and his struggles to secure a transfer during the early stages of the season have been well-publicized. The influential midfielder has paid his dues and should be given the opportunity to move on after impressing during his time at Celtic.

Japanese sensation Maeda is entering the final 12 months of his contract and poised to move on after four-and-a-half glittering years in Glasgow. Despite a mega-bucks deadline-day switch to Bundesliga side Wolfsburg collapsing at the start of the season, O’Neill insists Celtic won’t stand in his way as he prepares to move on.

Maeda has expressed interest in playing in the Premier League, which has sparked conversations at both club and international levels. Kelechi Iheanacho also became a cult hero with his impressive form during the Euro 2020 tournament. Notts Forest will honour their greatest-ever player by renaming a stand after Scottish legend Robbie Moore before the weekend





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MOTM In Euro 2020 Dublin Is In His Thoughts On The Weekend Notts Forest Renames A Stand After Their Great Maeda's Struggle To Join Premier League Club I

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