MAFS Producer Allegedly Encouraged Skelly-Manderson Couple to Stay Together Despite Concerns

Shona Manderson, a participant in Married At First Sight, has accused the show's producers of telling her she could stay with Brad Skelly after leaving the programme, despite allegations of sexual misconduct against him. Ms Manderson claimed that while relationship experts on the show were expressing doubts about the viability of the pairing, production staff were encouraging the couple to stay together.

Shona Manderson has accused Married At First Sight (MAFS) producers of telling her she could stay with Brad Skelly after leaving the programme, despite allegations of sexual misconduct against him.

Appearing on Good Morning Britain, Ms Manderson claimed that while relationship experts on the programme were expressing doubts about the viability of the pairing, production staff were encouraging the couple to stay together, suggesting the issues could be linked to the show's environment. Ms Manderson claimed welfare staff initially raised concerns about an off-camera incident involving Skelly, which she described as 'alarming behaviour'.

She alleged that the situation escalated to the point where welfare staff told her they were seriously concerned for her well-being and believed both she and Skelly would be removed from the programme. However, according to Ms Manderson, producers later informed the couple that they could remain in the show, with Skelly allegedly being told to be 'on his best behaviour'. She claimed the decision left her confused, saying: 'One minute you're going, the next you're staying.

' Ms Manderson argued that the response did not reflect the seriousness of what she says she experienced and claimed it had the effect of minimising her concerns. She further alleged that the couple were ultimately removed from the show around an hour after she decided to speak more openly about her experiences during a filming segment called 'the box'.

Shona Manderson claimed that while relationship experts were expressing doubts about the viability of the pairing, production staff were encouraging the couple to stay together. Mr Skelly said he understood his on-screen wife consented and said in a statement he categorically denied 'any allegations of sexual misconduct' or that he was 'controlling'





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Married At First Sight Shona Manderson Brad Skelly Sexual Misconduct Conflicting Messages Welfare Staff Experts Production Staff Channel 4 Show Non-Consensual Sex Act Ejaculation Withdrawal Method Morning-After Pill Welfare Producer Abortion Condom On-Screen Wife Alarming Behavior Super Explosive Incident Experiment Best Behavior Allegations Of Sexual Misconduct Controlling

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