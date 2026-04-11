MAFS UK Star Polly Selman 'Never Wants to Return' to UK Amid Visa Uncertainty

MAFS UK star Polly Selman expresses her reluctance to return to the UK due to visa uncertainties in Australia. Having 'manifested' a new life abroad, she is now struggling with homesickness and the lack of long-term security. She is seeking advice from others in similar situations.

Polly Selman , a star from Married At First Sight (MAFS) UK, has shared her strong aversion to returning to the United Kingdom, expressing this sentiment amidst the complexities of her visa situation in Australia . The 30-year-old reality TV personality, who is currently navigating her third working holiday visa, finds herself grappling with a sense of uncertainty despite having seemingly achieved all her desires through the practice of manifestation.

This has left her feeling overwhelmed by the lack of stability and the inability to easily return to her family in Kent. Selman's feelings of homesickness, triggered by the absence of long-term security afforded by her visa status, highlight a challenging period in her life. Having initially moved back to Australia in 2024, after previously residing there, she is now struggling with the emotional toll of being away from her family and the limitations imposed by her visa, particularly the financial constraints which prevent her from visiting the UK at will. Her situation underscores the difficulties many face when seeking a new life abroad, especially when dealing with the realities of visa restrictions and the emotional pull of home.\Selman has been candid about her experience on social media, describing the simultaneous arrival of all her manifested desires as a somewhat frightening experience. She has expressed how she manifested a fulfilling relationship, a supportive partner, a favorable job opportunity, and a career change, all of which materialized at the end of February. While these achievements were things she actively sought, the overwhelming reality of them happening all at once caused her to feel unsettled. In a recent TikTok video, Polly revealed her intense longing for home, specifically mentioning her desire to see her mother, sister, and father, but being hindered by the financial limitations imposed by her current circumstances. She acknowledged the impracticality of frequently traveling back to the UK, given the costs involved. She has actively reached out to fellow Brits in similar circumstances, seeking advice and guidance on what steps to take as her working holiday visa nears its end. The situation also touches on issues related to weight loss and public image, with reference to her significant weight loss journey last year, which she has proudly displayed on social media, showing photos of her summer in Australia and how she has enjoyed her life in the country. This highlights the contrast between her public image of success and the internal struggles she is currently facing.\Adding to her concerns, Selman has stated that she feels as though she is living on 'borrowed time' while in Australia and is actively seeking ways to secure her future. She is actively asking other people for advice on what to do when her visa ends, reflecting her worries about the future. The emotional struggle is clearly evident as she navigates the complexities of her current reality and contemplates her future. Despite the positive aspects of her life in Australia, including a loving relationship and career opportunities, the insecurity associated with her temporary visa status and the emotional distance from her family have created a sense of instability. The situation reveals the complicated nature of pursuing a life abroad and the emotional struggles associated with missing home and the challenges of visa restrictions. She's reaching out to others for guidance and support, demonstrating a need for community and advice as she continues to forge a life away from the UK, underscoring the complexities of adjusting to a new culture while navigating legal and personal uncertainties





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MAFS UK Polly Selman Visa Australia Homesickness

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