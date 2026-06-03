MAGA Influencer Melissa Rein Lively Admits to Assault in London Court

American PR executive and Trump supporter Melissa Rein Lively admitted to assaulting a woman by pulling her hair at a London Tube station, receiving a conditional caution while more serious charges against her were dropped.

American PR executive and vocal Trump supporter Melissa Rein Lively , known for her controversial stunts, admitted to assault in a London court yesterday, stemming from an incident at Bond Street Underground station last October.

The 40-year-old, who previously gained notoriety for a mask-related rant during the pandemic, accepted a conditional caution for assaulting a woman by pulling her hair. A more serious charge of assault by beating, which police had initially described as racially aggravated, was withdrawn. The case also involves her fiancé, German financier Philipp Ostermann, who denies multiple charges and is scheduled for trial in November. The incident, captured on CCTV, involved an altercation with a family that included two children.

Prosecutors detailed how Rein Lively, after appearing to stumble into a pushchair, grabbed one of the sisters by the hair forcefully. Ostermann allegedly used a racial slur and produced a small bottle identified as pepper spray. While no one was physically injured, the use of pepper spray is illegal in the UK.

Rein Lively, who has styled herself as a MAGA influencer and previously attempted to position herself as a White House Press Secretary, suggested in a recent interview that her notoriety amplified the incident, comparing her experience to that of celebrity Kim Kardashian. The case highlights the legal consequences faced by public figures for altercations that gain international attention





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Melissa Rein Lively MAGA Influencer Assault London Court Tube Station Trump Supporter

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MAGA Influenced Admits to Assault After Alleged Racist Confrontation at London Tube StationUS influencer Melissa Rein Lively, founder of America First PR, has accepted a conditional caution for assault following an incident outside Bond Street station where she allegedly pulled a woman's hair. Her partner, Philipp Ostermann, faces trial on racially aggravated public order charges after pleading not guilty.

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Maga influencer Melissa Rein Lively admits Bond Street assaultMelissa Rein Lively accepted a caution, while an assault by beating charge against her was withdrawn.

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