Magaluf's £6m Promenade Opens Amidst Ongoing Tourist Chaos

Despite the opening of a new £6 million promenade in Magaluf, the notorious Mallorca resort remains crowded with young, budget-conscious tourists indulging in excessive drinking and partying, contradicting local officials' efforts to rebrand the destination as a high-quality tourism benchmark.

The extensive building work is finished, the finishing touches have been applied and, just in time for the summer season, the new £6 million promenade is ready - with the Mayor set to formally open it at a civic ceremony within days.

The new beachfront walkway is described as the centrepiece of a five-year plan to shift the image of Magaluf from being perhaps the most downmarket holiday resort in Europe to what he now calls, rather grandiosely, 'internationally recognised as a benchmark for higher-quality tourism'. There is just one small problem in the Mayor's masterplan however: someone forgot to tell the 'sun, sea, sand, sex and Becks' crowd that they are no longer wanted.

Because when the Daily Mail visited the famously brash Mallorca holiday town this week, we found that it remains teeming with young, often British tourists on very cheap package trips intent on hitting the beach, the bars and possibly even each other. Magaluf attracts an estimated one million British tourists each year and the vast majority are under 30 and not conversant with regional Spanish politics - so much as keen for a budget wild night out.

Few we met seemed aware of the drive to make the resort more wholesome - despite the appearance along the town's notorious strip of a series of ominous signs warning: 'Drink On The Street Penalty 500 euros', 'Dirty The Street Penalty 200 euros' and 'Wear No Clothes On The Street Penalty 400 euros.

' Ever since 2020, when local tourism minister Iago Negueruela admitted that the popular perception of the resort as 'Sh*galuf', as some called it, was 'not the image we want', there has been a concerted effort to clean up the town. First the regional Balearic government passed the so-called 'Law of Excesses', which aimed at fighting 'anti-social behaviour caused by the excessive consumption of alcohol' and improving the 'quality' of tourists visiting Mallorca and other Spanish Mediterranean islands.

Four years later further legal prohibitions followed with all-inclusive hotel guests limited to a maximum of six alcoholic drinks per day - three at lunch and three at dinner. Two-for-one cocktails and happy hours deals were also banned. Just this week it was announced 'by municipal decree' that there would be no all night partying allowed because of the World Cup.

Even though some matches will not even kick off until 3am local time, bars and fans were warned that normal closure time rules would apply throughout with no outside bars allowed to play commentary out loud after midnight. And Mayor Juan Antonio Amengual, whose constituency of Calvia encompasses the popular resort, will imminently personally unveil the new 286-metre walkway that runs from one side of Magaluf's picturesque beach to the other - and looks remarkedly similar to the old one - as the final step of the town's partially EU-funded Next Generation Recovery Programme.

All of which culminated in Señor Amengual making his announcement that Magaluf is now a 'benchmark for higher-quality tourism' - a claim that saw him likened to 'Comical Ali', the nickname for the legendary Iraqi press officer who in 2004 was given the difficult task of spinning the idea that Saddam Hussain was winning the Gulf War. The reason people joked about it was that for those visiting the town's infamous strip at night - as the Mail did this week - there is no obvious change from the Magaluf of legend.

In the early evening we saw packs of sun-burned, hungover and barely dressed young men and women try to shake off the excesses of the previous night by downing shots - before heading on to the next bar on the Carrer de la Punta Balena, as the hilly 500m of bars, strip clubs, fast food outlets and tacky shops is officially called. Young Britons predominate but they are joined by their partners in crime from across Europe - Holland, Poland, Germany, Ireland, Norway, even some from other parts of Spain.

Alcohol poisoning, sexual assaults, fist fights and even stabbings are frequent events and paramedics often have to rescue youngsters who have passed out in the street or suffered some other kind of self-inflicted injury. The disparity between the official vision and the reality on the ground could not be starker.

While authorities invest in cosmetic upgrades like the new promenade and enforce strict regulations, the fundamental appeal of Magaluf for its core demographic remains unchanged: cheap, hedonistic holidays with minimal oversight. The challenge for local leaders is monumental; transforming a deeply entrenched tourist culture requires more than new walkways and punitive fines.

It demands a shift in the type of visitors the resort attracts, a change in the offerings of bars and hotels, and a long-term strategy that may inevitably reduce overall tourist numbers in the short term. For now, the party goes on, undiminished, as officials prepare to celebrate a symbolic project that does little to address the root causes of the resort's notorious reputation





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Magaluf Tourism Promenade Spain Mallorca Drinking Party Regulation

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