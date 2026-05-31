Maggie O'Farrell's Chilling Encounter with a Sex Murderer

Award-winning novelist Maggie O'Farrell has revealed a darker episode in her teenage years when she had a chillingly close encounter with a sex murderer on a lonely mountainside. The writer, now 54, evoked the terror experienced by her younger self as she took a walk in the hills during a break from a job at a guesthouse.

Award-winning novelist Maggie O'Farrell has moved and thrilled millions of readers with her books, especially Hamnet , the movie adaptation of which claimed Best Actress Oscar for Jessie Buckley this year.

But perhaps less well-known is a darker episode in the writer's teenage years when she had a chillingly close encounter with a sex murderer on a lonely mountainside. As she put it: Death brushed past me on that path, so close that I could feel its touch.

In her 2017 memoir I Am, I Am, I Am: Seventeen Brushes with Death, Ms O'Farrell, now 54, evoked the terror experienced by her younger self as she took a walk in the hills during a break from a job at a guesthouse. On the path ahead, stepping out from behind a boulder, a man appears. He straddles the narrow track with both booted feet and he smiles.

At one point the man looped the leather strap from his binoculars around her neck and she was convinced he was about to strangle her. What followed was a terrifying cat-and-mouse encounter in a remote landscape - a split-second confrontation between a predator and an 18-year-old girl who somehow sensed, instinctively, that one wrong move could cost her life, yet managed to evade his deadly grasp.

According to her account in the book, she was horrified to discover a fortnight later that the same man had raped and murdered a young female backpacker from New Zealand nearby. Novelist Maggie O'Farrell wrote in her 2017 memoir I Am I Am I Am: Seventeen Brushes with Death, about a chilling encounter with a sex murderer on a lonely mountainside a teenager.

In the passage O'Farrell describes how as an 18-year-old, she was walking along a footpath when a man emerged from behind some boulders and smiled at her. What followed was a terrifying cat and mouse chase where the author managed to escape his grasp. Yet in the memoir, Ms O'Farrell admits she has never been able to find any trace of the murder years later on the internet.

Crucially, she has never revealed exactly where it happened, and when approached by the Daily Mail this week, her agent replied: The location and specifics are deliberately disguised. The Mail followed the few clues she left in the book, but found nothing that matched, though in the light of her agent's statement, it's impossible to know which elements were disguised.

Although we could find no case that matched the murder depicted in Ms O'Farrell's book, there was one startling case which shared some of its key features. We undertook archival searches of local and national newspapers in the UK and in New Zealand, and contacted that country's Foreign Affairs Dept, without finding any case that matched. But all our enquiries kept leading us back to the tragic death of British backpacker Monica Cantwell, 24 in November 1989.

She was raped and murdered by her attacker on Mount Maunganui on New Zealand's North Island, making it almost a mirror image of the O'Farrell case, occurring on the other side of the world during the Antipodean Summer. Ms Cantwell, from Surrey, was also strangled and her body discovered three days after the murder. Her killer was found and served 30 years for the crime.

Such was the rarity of the crime that the case has remained in the memories of locals, partly because the mountain, an extinct volcano, is regarded as a sacred site to the Maori, who call it Mauao. So could this be the case Ms O'Farrell was referring to in her passage? Her agent was tight-lipped, declining to respond to further questions.

One feature of the memoir which was entirely absent from the Cantwell case is the role played by the binoculars. But yet another famous Kiwi murder that year did involve binoculars, our researchers found. Swedish tourists Sven Urban Höglin, 23, and his fiancée Heidi Birgitta Paakkonen, 21, disappeared during a hike on the Coromandel Peninsula. Police, residents and military conducted the largest land-based search ever undertaken in New Zealand.

In the book O'Farrell says she reported the incident to police who didn't initially take her seriously - but then returned after the murder. A suspect, David Tamihere, was tried and convicted in 1990 for the killings although the bodies had not then been discovered. One of the key pieces of evidence was that Tamihere had stolen the couple's possessions from their car, including a pair of binoculars.

Heidi Paakkonen was thought to have been strangled, based on testimony given by a later-discredited cellmate of Tamihere's. Paakkonen's body has never been found and Tamihere has recently had his conviction quashed. Again, could Ms O'Farrell have borrowed elements of this case to help disguise her real-world ordeal? But there's nothing in the story to suggest a Southern Hemisphere location.

Other clues in the text of Ms O'Farrell's book appear to point in various directions





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