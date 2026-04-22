Maggie Sajak and Savannah Bananas Star Jackson Olson Confirm Their Relationship

Maggie Sajak, daughter of former Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak, has officially begun dating professional baseball player and social media personality Jackson Olson, announcing the news with a romantic post from Disneyland.

The world of entertainment and sports collided this week as Maggie Sajak , daughter of the legendary Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak , officially confirmed her relationship with professional baseball player Jackson Olson . The 31-year-old television personality and the 28-year-old Savannah Bananas star took to social media on Tuesday to announce their romance through a charming joint Instagram post.

In the photograph, which was taken at the iconic Disneyland park, the couple appeared to be enjoying a magical day together. Maggie, sporting classic Minnie Mouse ears, a chic white top, and a black mini skirt, was captured in an affectionate embrace with Olson, who opted for a casual grey Nike t-shirt and athletic shorts. The post was accompanied by the playful caption Applications closed, signaling that the baseball star is officially off the market. Jackson Olson has maintained a public persona that is both humorous and endearing, having previously gained significant traction on social media for his lighthearted quest to find a partner. Back in December 2025, Olson posted a viral TikTok video where he presented a mock boyfriend application to his followers. In the video, he candidly admitted to being single for over five years and humorously listed his qualifications, which included his unique career as a dancer on baseball fields, a love for Disney vacations, a surprising knowledge of Taylor Swift lyrics, and a self-described Peter Pan syndrome. He joked that his parents were tired of his single status and that he possessed the diet of a pre-teen. It seems that his persistence and humor paid off, as his choice of a hard launch for the relationship at The Most Magical Place On Earth received overwhelming approval from friends and fans alike. Maggie Sajak, meanwhile, is no stranger to the limelight, having grown up in the shadow of her father legendary television career. She has made numerous guest appearances on Wheel of Fortune and even stepped into the role of letter turner, maintaining a close bond with her father, Pat Sajak, who retired from the show in 2024 after an incredible 41-year run. Before finding happiness with the energetic Savannah Bananas infielder, Maggie was previously linked to Scottish actor Ross McCall. As she enters this new chapter with Olson, the public has expressed immense support for the couple, with many commenting on the sweetness of their union. The announcement marks a delightful crossover between the world of iconic game shows and the viral, fan-focused culture of the Savannah Bananas. As they step forward together, fans of both the Sajak family and the baseball star are eager to see what other adventures this new power couple will embark upon in the coming months





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