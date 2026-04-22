Maggie Sajak and Savannah Bananas Star Jackson Olson Confirm Their Relationship

Maggie Sajak, daughter of former Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak, has gone public with her relationship with baseball player Jackson Olson in a romantic Disneyland announcement.

Maggie Sajak , the 31-year-old daughter of legendary Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak , has officially confirmed her relationship with professional baseball player Jackson Olson . The couple shared their romantic status with the world on Tuesday through a heartwarming joint post on Instagram, featuring a photograph of the pair at the iconic Disneyland Resort.

In the image, Maggie is seen wearing classic Minnie Mouse ears paired with a crisp white top and a black mini skirt, while Olson, 28, poses with his arm affectionately draped around her. The baseball star, known for his charismatic presence as an infielder for the popular exhibition team the Savannah Bananas, opted for a casual look in a grey Nike t-shirt and black shorts. The pair captioned the photo with the humorous phrase, Applications closed, signaling that they are officially off the market. The announcement was met with a flurry of excitement from the couple's circle of friends and fans alike. Teammate Kyle Jackson expressed his enthusiasm with a celebratory comment, while fellow athlete Travis Moniot joined in on the banter by playfully referencing their Disney location with a pun about Minnie Mouse. Fans of the duo were quick to praise the public reveal, with many describing the Disneyland setting as the perfect, magical backdrop for what they dubbed a hard launch of their relationship. This new chapter for Maggie follows her previous high-profile relationship with Scottish actor Ross McCall, which garnered significant media attention due to their age difference. Maggie, who has frequently appeared on her father’s former show, serving as both a guest and a temporary letter turner, has long been a fixture in the public eye, making her personal life a frequent topic of interest for followers of the Wheel of Fortune family legacy. For Jackson Olson, the path to finding love was a documented journey that he shared with his own social media audience. In a viral video posted to his TikTok account in late 2025, Olson jokingly launched an official boyfriend application, lamenting his five-year streak of being single and declaring that his parents were growing tired of his bachelor status. Among the criteria he playfully highlighted were his unique profession as a dancer on baseball fields, his intense fondness for Taylor Swift, and an admitted unhealthy obsession with musical theater. He candidly referred to his own personality as having Peter Pan syndrome and even joked about his eating habits mirroring those of a pre-teen. Now, it appears his criteria have been successfully met by Maggie. As the couple settles into this new phase, observers note the irony of his viral quest meeting such a high-profile result. Maggie, whose father Pat recently concluded a storied 41-year tenure as the host of Wheel of Fortune before handing the reins to Ryan Seacrest, continues to balance her own public presence while navigating this new and happy relationship in the public spotlight





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Maggie Sajak and Savannah Bananas Star Jackson Olson Confirm Their RelationshipMaggie Sajak, daughter of former Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak, has officially begun dating professional baseball player and social media personality Jackson Olson, announcing the news with a romantic post from Disneyland.

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