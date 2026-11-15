Maggie Sajak Debuts Relationship With Jackson Olson At 2026 Kids Choice Awards

Maggie Sajak and Jackson Olson made their public red carpet debut together at the 2026 Kids Choice Awards, showcasing their coordinated fashion and happy smiles at Television City Studios.

Maggie Sajak and Jackson Olson officially debuted their romantic relationship at the 2026 Kids Choice Awards held on Saturday evening. The 31-year-old daughter of Pat Sajak walked the red carpet alongside the 29-year-old social media personality and baseball player at Television City Studios in Los Angeles. This high-profile event marked the first time the couple appeared together in a public setting, drawing significant attention from media outlets and fans eager to see the pair.

Maggie Sajak arrived at the star-studded soirée wearing a glamorous strapless sequin dress featuring an icy blue to butter yellow ombré design and a thigh-high slit. She complemented the colorful gown with silver sandal heels and styled her blonde hair in loose, mermaid-style waves. Her makeup look was completed with pale blue eyeshadow and a nude, glossy lip, creating a cohesive and striking appearance for the occasion. Jackson Olson coordinated his outfit to match her aesthetic perfectly by wearing a pastel blue blazer as a pop of color against his otherwise all-white ensemble.

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How The Couple Met And Confirmed Romance

The pair confirmed their relationship in April through a joint Instagram post, revealing details about how they initially connected. Jackson Olson stated that he and Maggie met at a Los Angeles Dodgers playoff game in October 2025, approximately one month after they began following each other on the social media platform. In a video shared via social media in early September, Olson recalled posting photos on his Instagram Story at the game and noticing Maggie in the background of a snapshot.

Olson explained that once they realized they were at the same location, they exchanged messages and decided to have a drink together before returning to their respective seats. This initial encounter sparked a connection that eventually led to their current long-distance relationship. Despite living on opposite sides of the country, the couple has found ways to maintain their bond through frequent communication and planned visits. Olson noted that while he previously did not think he would want to see a partner frequently, his perspective has completely shifted since meeting Maggie.

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Olson Career Highlights And Dancing With The Stars Run

Before making his red carpet debut as a celebrity boyfriend, Jackson Olson was a prominent figure on the current 35th season of Dancing with the Stars. He served as a competitor on the show and was partnered with professional dancer Emma Slater throughout the season. Olson gained widespread recognition for his dancing skills and charismatic personality, which contributed to his growing popularity on social media and in the entertainment industry.

Unfortunately, his journey on the dance competition ended earlier than expected when he was tied for ninth place. He was eliminated alongside fellow competitor Tyler Cameron during the episode that aired on October 27th. Despite the early exit, Olson continued to engage with fans and maintained his presence in the public eye. His appearance at the Kids Choice Awards coincides with his role as a presenter at this year's Nickelodeon award show, further solidifying his status as a rising star in entertainment.

Meeting Pat Sajak And Family Dynamics

A significant milestone for the couple was Jackson Olson meeting Maggie's father, legendary game show host Pat Sajak. In May, Olson opened up about the experience of meeting the iconic television personality for the first time. He shared his feelings with Us Weekly, noting that he was initially nervous but ultimately had a positive experience. Olson described Pat Sajak as a great guy and acknowledged the universal anxiety that comes with meeting a partner's parent.

Olson emphasized his commitment to authenticity in his relationship with Maggie. He stated that he does not hold back his true personality and is happy to be himself in every aspect of his life. He believes that his genuine nature is something Maggie and others enjoy in his company. This transparency has been key to their relationship, allowing them to build a strong foundation based on mutual respect and understanding. The couple remains open about their love for each other while navigating the challenges of a long-distance romance.

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What Comes Next For The Couple

As Maggie Sajak and Jackson Olson continue to make their relationship public, they are likely to face increased media scrutiny and fan interest. Their coordinated appearance at the 2026 Kids Choice Awards suggests they are comfortable being seen together and are ready to share their journey with the world. The event served as a perfect platform for them to showcase their chemistry and mutual support in a glamorous setting.

Looking ahead, the couple will likely continue to balance their individual careers with their personal lives. Maggie Sajak has maintained a relatively private profile compared to her father, while Jackson Olson has been actively building his brand through social media and television appearances. Their relationship represents a blend of two different worlds, with Maggie coming from a legacy of television fame and Olson emerging as a new generation of digital and sports personality. Fans and observers will be watching closely to see how they navigate their future together while maintaining their individual identities and professional goals.