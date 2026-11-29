Harewood House near Leeds reveals its 2026 festive event 'Magic at the Mansion' with projections and historical stories. Discover details on the exhibition.

Harewood House near Leeds has officially unveiled the details for its 2026 Christmas celebration titled Magic at the Mansion. This year's festive event offers a distinctly different tone from previous years, focusing on historical narrative and intimate storytelling rather than flamboyant visual spectacle. The experience is designed to bring the house's treasured collections to life through a festive adventure filled with laughter, wonder, and surprising true tales rooted in the estate's history.

Historical Narrative and Creative Vision

Unlike the rambunctious extravagance of last year's festivities which were dressed by flamboyant interior designer Siobhan Murphy, the 2026 Harewood Christmas experience presents a relatively restrained but highly detailed aesthetic. The narrative is crafted by Yorkshire-based writer Christina Lewis, who collaborated closely with Harewood's curator and archivist Rebecca Burton. Together, they have developed a script that tells the stories of Harewood Christmases past, ensuring the event remains deeply connected to the property's heritage. Zoë Hughes, head of Public Programme at Harewood, emphasizes that while the visual approach is quieter, the emotional resonance and historical accuracy remain paramount. The partnership with Studio McGuire further enhances this vision, with Davy and Kristin McGuire contributing to the atmospheric design elements throughout the house.

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Animated Objects and Royal History

The core mechanism of Magic at the Mansion relies on light and sound projections to animate a cast of household items, turning pillows, pictures, and candles into active storytellers. Visitors begin their journey in the Music Room, where they are greeted by a singing candle tree that sets a whimsical tone for the tour. As guests move through the house, they encounter Chippendale chairs in the Old Library that reminisce about the people who have sat on them, with one chair humorously noting that children are not its favorite sitters. The storyline prominently features Mary, Princess Royal and Countess of Harewood, who was born in 1897 as the only daughter of King George V and Queen Mary. She was also the sister of kings Edward VIII and George VI. After marrying Henry Lascelles, later the 6th Earl of Harewood, in 1922, Princess Mary became known for her meticulous approach to holiday gifting, a theme central to the exhibition.

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Meticulous Gift Records and Family Lore

Rebecca Burton, who has worked at Harewood for approximately twelve years and holds a degree in Ancient History and Archaeology from Durham University, explains that Christmas was a time of significant industry for Princess Mary. The princess maintained hundreds of contacts, including friends, family, and organizations she supported, necessitating a rigorous tracking system for gifts. Her ladies-in-waiting assisted in maintaining binders, similar to little Filofax-type organizers, with entries listed in alphabetical order. These records reveal a thoughtful giver who selected items based on individual interests and practical needs. For example, the head gardener received a Thermos mug, while other recipients were given spectacle cases, knitting needles, bed sheets, tea cloths, and soap. The archives also note that Princess Mary tailored gifts to specific hobbies, such as including handkerchiefs and motifs featuring Pekingese dogs for a lady who owned such a pet. The narrative also incorporates the family's beloved dogs, with one storyline involving a canine sneaking a little Cartier owl gift from the present pile, an object currently on display in the Steward's Room.

Curatorial Insights and Audience Impact

Curator Rebecca Burton notes that working deeply with the collection allows the team to learn something new every day, which informs the creative and accessible presentation of history. The exhibition ties the Christmas narrative firmly to Harewood's historical records, including documented events like the Servants' Ball held annually at the house. Cakes, pies, and plates featured in the exhibit discuss this tradition, providing guests with insights into the domestic life and social rituals of the estate. Zoë Hughes describes the result as a lovely mix of humor, beauty, and nostalgia that appeals to guests of all ages. The event aims to provide a unique festive journey that educates visitors about the Lascelles family's legacy while offering a magical and engaging holiday experience. The detailed attention to historical artifacts and personal anecdotes ensures that Magic at the Mansion stands out as a culturally rich addition to the Leeds holiday calendar for 2026.